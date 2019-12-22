FORT MYERS, Fla. – The first loss to a nationally ranked opponent was convincing, but not like this.
After going without a defeat all of last season, McEachern was dropped for the second time in just eight days, this time in a 99-48 decision Saturday night by Montverde (Florida) Academy, the No. 1 team in the USA Today Super 25, in the semifinals City of Palms Classic.
The loss comes eight days after the reigning Class AAAAAAA state champions were easily handled by fellow state power Grayson, 83-57, in the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic in Norcross.
“We’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve seen a lot of teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country. Nobody’s as good as they are,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said of Montverde. “They’re the best high school team I’ve ever seen, even though (they’ve) been ranked No. 1 before.”
McEachern (9-2) trailed only 25-17 after the first quarter but had no answers for Montverde’s collection of expected future college and NBA players, including 6-foot-7 senior point guard Cade Cunningham, projected as the No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 NBA draft.
Montverde (9-0), which is looking for its fourth City of Palms title in eight years but was absent when McEachern won a year ago, raced ahead 52-29 at the half and 83-38 after three quarters.
McEachern five-star point guard Sharife Cooper was held to 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-4 beyond the 3-point arc, while having four assists and five turnovers.
No one else was in double-figures for McEachern, which was outrebounded 37-17, outscored 54-18 in the paint and eclipsed in bench scoring 46-8.
“They play defense unlike most really really talented teams,” Thompson said. “Most really talented teams don’t do that. To their credit, they do. That makes them special.”
The 6-foot, 160-pound Cooper, the nation’s No. 2-ranked point guard by 247Sports and signed by Auburn in November, is the only returning starter from last season’s 32-0 squad.
That team also featured 6-6 forward Isaac Okoro, now a freshman starter at unbeaten Auburn, and 6-10 Jarod Jones, a freshman at Northwestern.
But with 7-foot senior center Dylan Cardwell, an ESPN three-star prospect who transferred from Oak Hill Academy, not eligible, McEachern was easily outmanned Saturday night.
“We’re not as talented as we’ve been before,” Thompson said. “That combination of new guys not being used to that kind of thing (from Montverde), it was tough to deal with.
“Everything we want to do is still something we can do. This is more of a wake-up call to the guys on our team who thought they were really really good. But we’ve got we’ve got one of the best players in the country. He gets us through a lot of stuff. We’ll be able to compete for the same things we always compete for. We’ll try to win another state championship.”
