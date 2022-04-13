Que Morrison, a former Georgia and McEachern standout, has signed a training camp contract with the Atlanta Dream.
The Dream made the announcement Tuesday night.
McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said she was with Morrison on Monday during the WNBA draft and said everyone at the viewing party was surprised when Morrison went undrafted.
“We were all confused,” Arthur said. “I believe that she has more than enough skills and talent to make it in the WNBA, but I suppose some of the teams didn’t see it that way.”
During her time in Athens, Morrison led Georgia to three NCAA Tournament appearances, was the Southeastern Conference's Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, a three-time SEC All-Defensive team member and was on the 2022 Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year watch list.
Morrison averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in her last season with the Lady Bulldogs, helping lead them into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Morrison scored her 1,000th career point in December against Georgia Tech and set the Georgia record for most games played with 138.
After transferring from Mount Paran Christian prior to her junior season, Morrison helped lead McEachern to consecutive state titles in 2016 and '17, averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 steals per game as a senior.
Morrison will be attending the Dream’s training camp in hopes of earning a roster spot and joining fellow McEachern alum Te'a Cooper in the WNBA. Cooper is entering her third season with the Los Angeles Sparks.
“She is a student of the game,” Arthur said. “She knew enough about the game and her opponents. I didn’t even need to tell her to watch film. She already did it. With her defensive mentality, along with her determination and quickness, I think she should be in the WNBA, and this training camp should show that as well.”
If Morrison does not make an WNBA roster this spring, Arthur said Morrison plans to play overseas where she will continue to bolster her résumé.
