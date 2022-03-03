The last few weeks of the regular season were up-and-down for Georgia's women’s basketball team.
Coach Joni Taylor’s team lost four of its last seven games, en route to a 20-8 record and 9-7 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
Possibly the lowest moment of the season came in a road matchup with Auburn on Feb. 20. Georgia held a 60-54 lead with 7:16 remaining in the game, but failed to score a single point for the rest of the fourth quarter, falling 65-60.
Graduate students Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison are two of the team’s primary leaders, and both pointed to the loss to Auburn as a moment when the team came together and renewed its focus.
“It was a huge wake-up call for us,” Staiti said. “We need all five people on the floor ready to focus and that’s just something that (Taylor) has harped on in practice.”
Staiti, a first team All-SEC selection, is the focal point of the Georgia offense. She leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 15 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. It’s rare for Staiti to go two consecutive offensive possessions without a touch, and when she plays well the Lady Bulldogs are hard to stop.
In spite of the rocky finish to the season, Georgia was able to win its final two games against Arkansas and Texas A&M, regaining momentum heading into the postseason.
The Lady Bulldogs entered the SEC tournament as the No. 6 seed and was set to play their first game of the tournament Thursday night against Alabama.
“We had to take a look in the mirror at ourselves and know that this is the real deal,” Morrison said. “We have to come ready to play every game and know that no team is backing down. We instill that in each other. We came together, had our talk and went back out there. These last two games have fallen in our favor. I would say from that talk things have picked up.”
Morrison is the heart and soul of the team, a savvy ball-handler and feisty defender who runs the offense and leads the defense. On nights when she doesn’t shoot the ball well, she can still have a major impact on the game with her intelligent passing and her ability to make game-changing plays on the defensive end.
The victory in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M was particularly heartening for Staiti and Morrison as it came on senior night, in their final game at Stegeman Coliseum. All four of Georgia’s seniors were taken out of the game with 1 minute remaining and received a standing ovation from the crowd as well as hugs from their head coach.
“Jenna and I came back for days like this, and it feels great,” Morrison said after the game “I’m happy to get this win with my sisters in a way that we were able to score by sharing the ball and playing together. It just all feels so good.”
Staiti and Morrison both announced their decision to return for one more season at Georgia on April 8, 2021. They took advantage of the NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility to play one more year in Athens.
Staiti’s career actually began as a member of the Maryland women’s basketball team. While she calls the decision to go to Maryland over Georgia a mistake, she does not regret it.
“I’m glad I went to Maryland first because I figured out what was most important to me — and that’s being surrounded by people who love me and care for me and want what’s best for me,” Staiti said. “I’m so grateful for coach Joni. She was the first person who called me when I got my release from Maryland, and she’s followed through with everything she says she’s going to follow through with. ... I’m set for life from playing here.”
For Taylor, what makes players like Staiti and Morrison special goes far beyond their contributions on the court.
“When you have young women who do things the right way, it’s hard not to cheer for them,” Taylor said. “It’s hard not to put them in positions to be successful. They’ve done that. I’m proud of them and happy for them. They are going to be missed.
“I’m just really proud, and I love them like they’re my kids."
