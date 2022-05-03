Former McEachern and University of Georgia standout Jillian Hollingshead is making the move to Rocky Top.
The 2021 McDonald’s All-American officially made the move to Tennessee on Monday.
The 6-foot-5 Hollingshead entered the transfer portal last month after Georgia hired Katie Abrahamson-Henderson to replace Joni Taylor. Taylor, who recruited Hollingshead to Athens, left to take the coaching job at Texas A&M.
Hollingshead made the announcement on social media on the same day Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper confirmed the signing.
“We are so excited to add Jillian Hollingshead to the Lady Vol family,” Harper said in a release. “Jillian is a talented and experienced forward, and with her size and skill set she has the ability to play and be effective in multiple positions. Her personality and high character will be a great fit with our team and culture.”
Hollingshead averaged 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds in 20 games during her freshman season at Georgia. She missed time early because of illness and injury, but she earned Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honors twice later in the season.
Hollingshead scored a season-high 15 points against Dayton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She also had nine points with four rebounds against North Carolina State earlier in the season.
Hollingshead is one of four transfers Tennessee has brought in this offseason. She joins forward Rickea Jackson and point guard Jasmine Powell, who were all-conference players at Mississippi State and Minnesota, respectively. The Lady Vols also added Missouri State graduate transfer forward Jasmine Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.