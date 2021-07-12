After a heavily decorated 42-year high school coaching career in Georgia, retiring baseball coach Dave McDonald earned one of his greatest honors this week.
The former Wheeler coach, who most recently served as an assistant coach at Lovett, was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2022. McDonald said only his spot in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, which recognizes the top coaches in Georgia across all sports, compares.
“The (ABCA) started right after World War II and there are 300 something members, so to be included in that is just phenomenal. I’m just beside myself,” McDonald said “The thought 40 something years ago that I would have been inducted into the Hall of Fame is an unreal thought. To be recognized by the ABCA is just the top honor of my career.”
McDonald has been honored numerous times throughout a career that included coaching stints at Wheeler, Mount Paran, Lovett and USA Baseball. The three-time Cobb Coach of the Year was previously named to the Hall of Fame of Wheeler Athletics, the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, the Georgia Dugout Club, the National High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Sunbelt Classic.
The ABCA previously awarded McDonald the ABCA/Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award in 2015 and named him the ABCA National High School Coach of the Year in 2004. McDonald is also a three-time Metro Atlanta Dugout Club All-Star Coach and a two-time Georgia Dugout Club Coach of the Year. Outside of baseball, McDonald received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart when he coached at Wheeler in 1995 for his tour in the Vietnam War.
McDonald won six region titles at Wheeler and took the Wildcats to the state playoffs seven times. Wheeler’s baseball field was named after McDonald in 2002. Almost 20 years later, McDonald is retiring from coaching with a career record of 392-322 after helping Lovett reach the Georgia High School Association AA State Championship.
“I’ll be 75 in September, and I’ve been doing this a long time. I considered it last year, but the coronavirus cut the season short,” McDonald said. “I felt like at Lovett this year we had a great opportunity to win a state championship. I enjoyed the players so much, and I enjoyed the coaching staff at Lovett tremendously.”
McDonald’s career has come full circle since his days playing at Mississippi’s St. Joseph’s High School and Mississippi State, seemingly signified by the Bulldogs baseball team winning the school’s first national championship as he retires from the dugout.
“I’m very excited for them,” McDonald said of the 2021 College World Series victory. “I’m particularly proud of the Georgia players on the roster. Mississippi State will continue to recruit in this area. Not anything against Georgia or Georgia Tech, but State is the so called ‘top dog.’ I told a young man here recently who’s being recruited by State that once he goes and makes his visit, he can cut everything else off because there’s nothing like it.”
McDonald will not be leaving Georgia high school baseball, though. He is stepping down from coaching to replace late North Cobb coach Harvey Cochran as the Executive Director of the Georgia Dugout Club, which the retired coach referred to as a full time position. McDonald is returning to the GDC after previously serving as its president. His previous roles in baseball organizations include President and five-year Executive District Chair of the National High School Baseball Coaches Association, of which he was a charter member.
“It’s a responsibility that we continue to improve sports in our state and nationally because I think it gives our high school students a sense of direction, and it gives them goals and opportunities that they may not receive otherwise,” McDonald said.
