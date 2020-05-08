The 2018-19 McEachern boys basketball team was named one of the top 21 basketball teams of the decade by MaxPreps.
The announcement was recently released on the high school sports website.
That Indians team went 32-0, won the Class AAAAAAA state title and was named the PrepNation National Prep Basketball national champions.
With more than 24,000 high schools in the country, that meant MaxPreps had more than 240,000 individual seasons to choose from. To be in the top 20 of the decade caught McEachern coach Mike Thompson a little by surprise.
"It takes a second to sink in," he said.
Thompson also said this could not have happened without some changes in the game and the ability for high schools to travel.
"I've seen some of the great teams that have played here in Georgia," Thompson said. "Those great teams from Southwest Macon didn't have the opportunity to go and play that kind of schedule."
The 1978-79 Southwest Macon team featured future Georgia star Terry Fair and NBA All-Star Jeff Malone. In all, that squad was said to have 13 players who went on to play in college.
"You have that opportunity now," Thompson said. "But just being undefeated in the highest class is quite an accomplishment. I'd like to think we could be mentioned as one of the best teams in Georgia history."
The top 20 squads were made up of only 15 schools. The top team of the decade was this season's Monteverde Academy squad, which went 25-0 -- including two wins over McEachern -- and had only one game with a winning margin of fewer than 20 points.
Montverde, a Florida powerhouse, had four different teams honored, while Virginia's Oak Hill was honored three times and New Jersey's St. Anthony's twice. Of the 20 teams selected, McEachern was one of only six public schools represented.
"Being a public school in that situation was something we talked about," Thompson said. "For these guys to grow up in the Powder Springs area and to go up against that kind of competition and win was something special."
The 2018-19 McEahern team averaged 73.7 points per game and allowed only 56.1. It was led by point guard Sharife Cooper, an Auburn signee who was the USA Today Boys Player of the Year, and Isaac Okoro, who is entering this year's NBA draft after a standout freshman season at Auburn.
Also on the team were Demitrius Davis (Augusta), Jared Jones (Northwestern) and Alyn Breed, who played his senior season at IMG Academy and has signed with Providence. Thompson was also honored as the USA Today National Coach of the Year.
During the perfect season, McEachern played a national schedule and included nine wins over some of the best programs in the country. The Indians won three games at the City of Palms Classic in Florida, beating Paul VI (Va.), Mountain Brook (Ala.) and Imhotep Charter (Pa.). They won twice at the Cancer Research Classic in West Virginia, beating Imhotop Charter a second time and Findlay Prep (Nev.).
McEachern then traveled to the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Missouri to beat Springfield Catholic (Mo.), Shadow Mountain (Ariz.) and Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), then finished with a win over Rancho Christian (Calif.) in the Spalding Hoop Hall Classic held in conjunction with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
