Coaching basketball has been a passion for Greg Matta.
So much that he is embracing the challenge of coaching both boys and girls teams at North Cobb Christian starting next season.
A year ago, Matta stepped down as the head coach of the boys to take on building the girls program. With Aric Mawdesley resigning as the boys coach after one season, Matta was named Director of Basketball Operations at North Cobb Christian.
Matta's son, Michael, will be the associate head coach of the boys team. He's compiled a 74-11 overall record as the Eagles' JV coach and is 3-0 on varsity when he was the acting head coach.
“I'm excited about the challenge because I love the game,” Greg Matta said. “I love North Cobb Christian. I've been here for almost 15 years. I coached almost every sport and I love it. With this challenge, I get to watch the girls and boys game and coach the whole time. I wouldn't consider doing this if I didn't think I could give 100 percent to every kid.”
Matta immediately reshaped the girls team upon taking over last season. Although the Lady Eagles are still seeking their inaugural playoff berth since joining Class A in 2008, they nearly tripled their win total last year and made school history by winning their first nine games of the season.
The girls will continue to build around Brooke Moore, who was named first team all-region her freshman season.
“It was so much fun to coach the girls,” Matta said. “They wanted so bad to impress me and did what I asked them to do, and it was a great year. They bought in and wanted to work hard.”
Matta now returns to the boys program he has coached for nearly 15 seasons with the exception of a two-year stint as an assistant coach for Kennesaw State from 2008-2010.
Matta has instilled consistency with the boys over the years with a record of 304-58.
He's led them to two state titles when they played in the Georgia Independent School Association, a Division I National Championship and one final four. Since joining the Georgia High School Association, the Eagles have made eight appearances in the state quarterfinals and a trip to the Round of 16.
“One of the biggest things that you miss (coaching the boys team) is the competition,” Matta said. “Mawdesley did great job with the boys and got them to the elite eight, but I did miss being right in the mix of everything.”
