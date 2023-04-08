The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CBS will air live coverage beginning at 8:30 a.m. through the conclusion of the third round. Ticket gates will open at 7:00 a.m., as previously scheduled.
The final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. off of Nos. 1 and 10 in pairings. The live broadcast will remain 2:00-7:00 p.m. on CBS, as originally scheduled.
Third round scores when play was suspended
(A) Amateur
* Started on back nine
Brooks Koepka -13 thru 6
Jon Rahm -9 thru 6
Sam Bennett (A) -6 thru 6
Patrick Cantlay -5 thru 13
Matthew Fitzpatrick -5 thru 11
Collin Morikawa -5 thru 7
Viktor Hovland -5 thru 7
Justin Rose -4 thru 9
Russell Henley -4 thru 9
Phil Mickelson -4 thru 9
Joaquin Niemann -4 thru 9
Cameron Young -4 thru 8
Jason Day -4 thru 7
Scottie Scheffler -3 thru 12*
Ryan Fox -3 thru 11
Gary Woodland -3 thru 9
Xander Schauffele -2 thru 12
Hideki Matsuyama -2 thru 11
Patrick Reed -2 thru 10
Shane Lowry -2 thru 9
Sam Burns -2 thru 9
Jordan Spieth -2 thru 8
Cameron Smith -1 thru 13
Keegan Bradley -1 thru 12
Tyrrell Hatton -1 thru 10*
Max Homa -1 thru 10*
Chris Kirk -1 thru 108
Adam Scott Even thru 13
Sepp Straka Even thru 13*
Tom Kim Even thru 12
Tommy Fleetwood Even thru 12*
Tony Finau Even thru 12*
Harris English Even thru 11
KH Lee Even thru 10
SW Kim Even thru 9*
Sungjae Im Even thru 7*
Sahith Theegala +1 thru 11*
Taylor Moore +1 thru 9*
Talor Gooch +1 thru 8*
Abraham Ancer +2 thru 11*
Mito Pereira +2 thru 11*
Seamus Power +2 thru 9*
Scott Stallings +2 thru 8*
Harold Varner III +3 thru 13
Zach Johnson +3 thru 9*
Keith Mitchell +3 thru 8*
Billy Horschel +3 thru 8*
Thomas Pieters +3 thru 7*
Fred Couples +4 thru 9*
Mackenzie Hughes +4 thru 9*
Dustin Johnson +5 thru 13*
JT Poston +5 thru 8*
Charl Schwartzel +6 thru 8*
Tiger Woods +9 thru 7*
The cut came at +3
Francesco Molinari 72-76 +4
Bryson DeChambeau 74-74 +4
Tom Hoge 74-74 +4
Mike Weir 72-76 +4
Justin Thomas 70-78 +4
Bernhard Langer 75-74 +5
Ben Carr (A) 75-74 +5
Rory McIlroy 72-77 +5
Adrian Meronk 73-76 +5
Kevin Kisner 72-77 +5
Cameron Champ 76-74 +6
Danny Willett 75-75 +6
Vijay Singh 75-75 +6
MW Lee 75-75 +6
Kazuki Higa 76-74 +6
Aldrich Potgieter (A) 77-74 +7
Brian Harman 77-74 +7
Matthew McClean (A) 77-74 +7
Sergio Garcia 74-77 +7
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A) 76-75 +7
Corey Conners 73-79 +8
Jason Kokrak 73-79 +8
Harrison Crowe (A) 75-77 +8
Kurt Kitayama 75-77 +8
Gordon Sargent (A) 77-76 +9
Alex Noren 78-75 +9
Bubba Watson 77-76 +9
Jose Maria-Olazabal 77-77 +10
Adam Svensson 75-80 +11
Larry Mize 79-80 +15
Sandy Lyle 81-83 +20
Louis Oosthuizen WD
Kevin Na WD
Will Zalatoris WD
