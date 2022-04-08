Golf: Masters Tournament - Second Round

Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on No. 13 during the second round of the Masters on Friday at Augusta National.

 Augusta Chronicle/USA Today Sports - Danielle Parhizkaran

Masters second round scores

Scottie Scheffler, 69-67, -8

Charl Schwartzel, 72-69, -3

Sungjae Im, 67-74, -3

Shane Lowery, 73-68, -3

Hideki Matsuyama, 72-69, -3

Harold Varner III, 71-71, -2

Dustin Johnson, 69-73, -2

Corey Conners, 70-73, -1

Collin Morikawa, 73-70, -1

Will Zalatoris, 71-72, -1

Danny Willett, 69-74, -1

Joaquin Niemann, 69-74, -1

Justin Thomas, 76-67, -1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 73-71, E

Matthew Fitzpatrick, 71-73, E

J.J. Spaun, 74-70, E

Webb Simpson, 71-74, +1

Patrick Cantlay, 70-75, +1

Kevin Kisner, 75-70, +1

Tiger Woods, 71-74, +1

Robert MacIntyre, 73-73, +2

Lee Westwood, 72-74, +2

Bubba Watson, 73-73, +2

Sergio Garcia, 72-74, +2

Tyrrell Hatton, 72-74, +2

Jon Rahm, 74-72, +2

Rory McIlroy, 73-73, +2

Sepp Straka, 74-72, +2

Hudson Swafford, 77-69, +2

Harry Higgs, 71-75, +2

Si Woo Kim, 76-70, +2

Jason Kokrak, 70-76, +2

Talor Gooch, 72-74, +2

Daniel Berger, 71-75, +2

Tony Finau, 71-75, +2

Cameron Champ, 72-75, +3

Russell Henley, 73-74, +3

Patrick Reed, 74-73, +3

Tom Hoge, 73-74, +3

Billy Horschel, 74-73, +3

Max Homa, 74-73, +3

Tommy Fleetwood, 75-72, +3

Lucas Glover, 72-76, +4

Cameron Davis, 75-73, +4

Seamus Power, 74-74, +4

Marc Leishman, 73-75, +4

Victor Hovland, 72-76, +4

M.W. Lee, 73-75, +4

Mackenzie Hughes, 73-75, +4

Adam Scott, 74-74, +4

The following players did not make the cut

Takumi Kanaya, 75-74, +5

Sam Burns, 75-74, +5

Padraig Harrington, 74-75, +5

K.H. Lee, 74-75, +5

Brian Harman, 74-75, +5

Zach Johnson, 74-75, +5

Lucas Herbert, 74-76, +6

Jordan Spieth, 74-76, +6

Brooks Koepka, 75-75, +6

Mike Weir, 74-76, +6

Ryan Palmer, 75-75, +6

Keita Nakajima (A), 72-79, +7

Abraham Ancer, 72-79, +7

Xander Schauffele, 74-77, +7

Austin Greaser (A), 74-77, +7

Stewart Cink, 76-75, +7

Erik Van Rooyen, 73-79, +8

Bernhard Langer, 76-76, +8

Gary Woodland, 75-77, +8

Justin Rose, 76-76, +8

Francesco Molinari, 78-74, +8

Guido Migliozzi, 75-77, +8

Luke List, 77-75, +8

Fred Couples, 75-79, +10

Cameron Young, 77-77, +10

Larry Mize, 77-78, +11

Garrick Higgo, 72-83, +11

Aaron Jarvis (A), 81-74, +11

James Piot, 81-74, +11

Bryson DeChambeau, 76-80, +12

Sandy Lyle, 82-76, +14

Vijay Singh, 78-80, +14

Thomas Pieters, 79-80, +15

Stewart Hagestad (A), 79-81, +16

Jose Maria Olazabal, 77-84, +17

Laird Shepherd (A), 81-85, +22

Louis Oosthuizen, 76-WD

