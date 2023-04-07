AUGUSTA -- Two large pine trees, about 10 to 15 yards in front of the tee box on No. 17, fell during the storms that moved through the Augusta area Friday afternoon during the second round of the Masters.
Play had been stopped for a second time at 4:22 p.m. because of the threat of heavy rain and lightning in the area, and just as horns sounded to alert the fans to head for shelter and safety, the trees came down. There were no injuries, and it was reported a third tree fell elsewhere on the property.
Workers immediately arrived with chainsaws to begin clearing the fallen trees. Shortly thereafter the tournament committee made the announcement that play had been suspended for the rest of the day. Players will return to the course and finish the second round at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
This is the second time in the last decade trees have been lost at No. 17. In 2014 an ice storm forced the iconic Eisenhower Tree, named for president Dwight D. Eisenhower who was a member of Augusta National Golf Club.
The large loblolly pine consistently got in the way of Eisenhower's drives. He tried to get the club to remove it, but club chairman Clifford Roberts refused.
A FEW HOLES LEFT: When Larry Mize won the Masters in 1987, he became the Augusta native to do so.
That victory was the biggest win of his career, and he has enjoyed his annual drive down Magnolia Lane every year since.
While Mize will continue to come to the Masters each year in the future, he will no longer do it as a competitor. The former Georgia Tech standout played will finish his final official tournament round on Saturday. He stood at 12-over par for the tournament through 16 holes on Friday.
BULLDOG REPORT: There are eight former members of the Georgia Bulldogs golf team playing in this year's Masters.
When play was stopped, Russell Henley was 5-under par for the day through 17 holes and was low Bulldog of the tournament at 4-under par, but Chris Kirk was one shot farther back at 3-under par through 12 holes. Harris English shot his second straight 71 to finish at 2-under, and Sepp Straka was 1-over on Friday and is in at 1-under for the tournament.
Keith Mitchell rallied and was 2-under for the day and 1-over for the tournament with four holes to play. Kevin Kisner was 5-over for the day and 5-over for the tournament with one hole left, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was 2-over for the day and 7-over for the tournament through 12 holes and Brian Harmon followed an opening 74 with a 77 and finished at 7-over.
A COUPLES WEEKEND: Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, was in the middle of the fairway on 18 when the horns sounded to suspend play.
At 63 and 7 months old, he was even par for the tournament and safely inside the cut line. If he can avoid disaster, Couples will become the oldest player in tournament history to make the weekend. His new mark replaces the 63 years, 78 days of Bernhard Langer, who had earned the moniker in 2020.
