AUGUSTA -- With the rain, 40-dgree temperatures and blustery conditions for players returning to the golf course to complete their second round of the Masters, higher scores were to be expected.
Justin Thomas took it to a different level.
The two-time PGA champion was 2-under par when play through 10 holes when play was suspended on Friday. He never looked comfortable when he returned Saturday morning and he slowly saw his chance to be in contention, and make the cut, fade away.
He hit his second shot in the water on 11 and made double-bogey. A long, left tee shot and a bad chip on the par-3 12 resulted in a bogey. His short wedge third shot on the par-5 15th landed within a foot of the pin, but he had too much spin on it and it rolled back to the front fringe some 40-feet away. After leaving his first putt 4-feet short, he pulled the par putt and made another bogey to move him to 2-over par.
A bogey on the 17th hole moved him, and the cut line to 3-over, but a final bogey on 18 gave him a second nine 42 and left him 4-over for the tournament, one shot outside the cut for the final two rounds. It was his first missed cut in eight Masters appearances.
His bad day had a silver lining for his friend Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters champion finished a couple groups ahead of Thomas and at 3-over par. At the time the cut line was 2-over, but Thomas' demise allowed Woods to make the cut.
It is the 23rd straight made cut in the Masters for Woods, which tied him for the most consecutive cuts made with Fred Couples and Gary Player.
WHAT TREES?: Play was suspended Friday afternoon when the storms that came through the Augusta area caused a pair of 100-foot loblolly pines to uproot and fall over near the 17th tee.
There were no injuries from the act of nature, and by Saturday morning, there was very little evidence anything ever happened.
Just minutes after the pines fell, which snapped a third in the middle on the way down, workers armed with chainsaws were on the seen to begin cleanup. By the time fans were allowed in on Saturday the only evidence of their existence were a few wood chips left behind from where the cleanup took place. Two of the areas were covered with green gravel and another with pine straw.
COUPLES MORE ROUNDS: Fred Couples was all but assured of making the cut when play was suspended on Friday. He was at even par heading up the 18th fairway. He had to return Saturday morning and made bogey to finish at 1-over par.
The 1992 champion made the cut by two shots, and he became the oldest player ever to do so. Couples bettered the former mark of 63-years and 80 days by 1985 and 1993 champion Bernhard Langer. Couples is 63-years and seven months old.
OOSTHUIZEN WITHDRAWS: Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the tournament because of an injury Saturday morning before completing the second round.
After shooting 76 in the first round, the 2018 British Open champion was 7-over par through 17 holes on Friday when play was suspended because of the inclement weather and falling trees.
