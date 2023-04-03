AUGUSTA -- For much of the last three decades, the 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club has been reachable with a mid-to-short iron second shot.
That's not the case anymore.
What was short par-5 at 510 yards last year, will now play at 545. The club purchased land from its next-door neighbor, Augusta Country Club, which allowed the construction of a new tee box set well back within a chute of trees. The change will likely lead to most players hitting long irons or woods into the green for their second shot. It may also lead to some of the game's bigger names to consider it as a three-shot hole.
"I hit a really good drive (Monday)," said 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, who hit a mid-iron into the green. "But most likely in the tournament, it's going to be really hard for me to get one there just because, I mean, it's practice round. It's a little easier. I don't like to turn the ball over.
"I hit a really nice one today, which was pretty much a straight ball. For me, that's a big draw. Yeah, most likely I'll be laying up all four days unless depending on the wind and you get a good one down there.
"(The change) definitely made the hole more difficult. Obviously guys that can turn the driver over, it helps them out. It's not really my forte with the driver hitting a draw."
Former Georgia Bulldog Kevin Kisner has been playing golf with Johnson since the two were 5-years old. They played together on Monday and Kisner said the change at 13 will likely benefit players like Johnson, Rory McIlroy and other big hitters.
"I got to layup, just like I do on most of the par-5s now," Kisner said. "D.J. hit an awesome one. He got to hit a mid-iron in there, so that was good. Yeah, just helped the bombers more."
There was a large crowd around the featured group of the day. Fred Couples and Tom Kim played alongside McIlroy and Tiger Woods. All four had a shot at the green, but Couples said they had a much different approach than in previous years.
"Well, if I were 30, I'd probably be excited about (the changes)," Couples said. "At 63, I think it's an incredible hole. I won't go for it. I don't know how I can. But it ain't about me, it's about the best players and how far they're hitting it. I think it's spectacular.
"(Monday) was a day where the ball wasn't really going as far and we teed off at 9 a.m. Rory hit one bomb there, and I think he went at the green with a 5(-iron). But Tiger and I (laid up) and the other -- Tom Kim actually knocked it on with a wood.
"It's reachable, it's just a very good hole."
STRAKA WITH AN ACE
One of the big roars during Monday's practice round came from the 155-yard 12th hole after Sepp Straka made a hole-in-one.
It was unbelievable," he said. "The pin was tucked just over the bunker. (I'd) been coming up short all day, the ball wasn't going anywhere, so just hit a little 8(-iron) and just landed it perfect on the fringe just short and trickled in. It was amazing."
Aces at the 12th are hard to come by. The last hole-in-one there during the tournament was made by Curtis Strange in 1988. In comparison, the 16th has had nine aces since 2016. That year there were three. The most recent one was made by Stuart Cink last year.
GET A JOB
Do you want to work at Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters? Well, now you might get your chance for 2024.
For the first time, the club has put instructions on how to apply for jobs on its website Masters.com.
Jobs that are available during the Augusta Women's National Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt, and the Masters tournament include spots in concessions, hospitality, merchandise and security.
Those interested must be at least 16-years-old. For more information see https://jobs.masters.com/
