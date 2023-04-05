AUGUSTA -- From the days when Bobby Jones created the Augusta National Invitational Tournament in 1934, to this week's 87th playing of the Masters, amateur players have been an important part of the annual field.
The number of amateurs who will earn an invitation to the event moving forward increased Wednesday when Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced starting next year the reigning NCAA Division I champion will be a listed qualification category to receive a Masters invitation.
This year, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent, last year's NCAA individual champion, became the first amateur to be given a special exemption into the tournament since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.
Entering the tournament, Sargent appears to be in fine form as he has placed in the top 10 in every tournament this spring, including winning the John Hayt Invitational in February.
In addition, the women's NCAA Division I champion will earn a spot in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
"These additions to our qualifications are in recognition of the impressive quality of today's collegiate game," Ridley said during his annual Wednesday press conference," and in continued respect to Bobby Jones who believed in the importance of the best amateurs in the world competing at Augusta National."
Ridley won the 1975 US Amateur championship and played in three Masters from 1976-78. He remains the last US Amateur winner to not turn pro and try to play on the PGA Tour.
NORMAN SNUB?
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was not extended an invitation to come to the Masters this year. Under normal protocols all former major champions are invited to come to the tournament as a celebration of the game of golf. Ridley said the reason was to avoid distractions leading into the tournament.
"The primary issue, and the driver there, is I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world, which, by our decision in December, we ensured that we were going to honor and be consistent with our invitation criteria," Ridley said. "I would also add that, in the last 10 years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio.
"It really was to keep the focus on the competition."
ONE FINAL TRY
Larry Mize, the 1987 Masters champion, and Sandy Lyle, who won in 1988, will make their final starts in the tournament this week.
Mize, the 64-year-old former Georgia Tech standout, has played in 39 Masters to date and made 20 cuts adding two other top 3 finishes to his resume. He won four tournaments on the PGA Tour in his career and will forever be known for the pitch shot from right of the 11th green that went in for birdie, which allowed him to beat Norman and Seve Ballesteros in a playoff.
Lyle, who also won the Open Championship in 1985, has played in 41 previous Masters, but his victory was the only top 10 finish in the event in his career.
Lyle hit a 7-iron out of the fairway bunker on No. 18 to 10-feet in the final round. The birdie putt gave him a one-shot victory over Mark Calcavecchia.
Mize and Lyle will always be linked together at Augusta as Mize, as defending champion, was the won who presented Lyle with his green jacket.
