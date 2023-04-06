Viktor Hovland -7 65
Brooks Koepka -7 65
Jon Rahm -7 65
Jason Day -5 67
Cameron Young -5 67
Samuel Bennett -4 68
Sam Burns -4 68
Shane Lowry -4 68
Xander Schauffele -4 68
Scottie Scheffler -4 68
Adam Scott -4 68
Gary Woodland -4 68
Tony Finau -3 69
Collin Morikawa -3 69
Justin Rose -3 69
Jordan Spieth -3 69
Keegan Bradley -270
Matt Fitzpatrick -2 70
Ryan Fox -2 70
Joo-hyung Kim -2 70
Chris Kirk -2 70
Cameron Smith -2 70
Scott Stallings -2 70
Sepp Straka -2 70
Justin Thomas -2 70
Patrick Cantlay -1 71
Fred Couples -1 71
Harris English -1 71
Tyrrell Hatton -1 71
Max Homa -1 71
Sungjae Im -1 71
Dustin Johnson -1 71
Hideki Matsuyama -1 71
Phil Mickelson -1 71
Joaquin Niemann -1 71
Patrick Reed -1 71
Abraham Ancer E 72
Tommy Fleetwood E 72
Talor Gooch E 72
Kevin Kisner E 72
Rory McIlroy E 72
Francesco Molinari E 72
Harold Varner III E 72
Mike Weir E 72
Corey Conners 173
Russell Henley 1 73
Billy Horschel 1 73
Si Woo Kim 1 73
Jason Kokrak 1 73
Adrian Meronk 1 73
Taylor Moore 1 73
Seamus Power 1 73
Sahith Theegala 1 73
Bryson DeChambeau 2 74
Sergio Garcia 2 74
Tom Hoge 2 74
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2 74
Mito Pereira 2 74
Thomas Pieters 2 74
J.T. Poston 2 74
Charl Schwartzel 2 74
Tiger Woods 2 74
Ben Carr 3 75
Harrison Crowe 3 75
Zach Harris Johnson 3 75
Kurt Kitayama 3 75
Bernhard Langer 3 75
Min Woo Lee 3 75
Keith Mitchell 3 75
Vijay Singh 3 75
Adam Svensson 3 75
Danny Willett 3 75
Cameron Champ 4 76
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 4 76
Kazuki Higa 4 76
Mackenzie Hughes 4 76
Africa Louis Oosthuizen 4 76
Brian Harman 5 77
Matthew McClean 5 77
José Maria Olazabal 5 77
Aldrich Potgieter 5 77
Gordon Sargent 5 77
Bubba Watson 5 77
Alex Noren 6 78
Larry Mize 7 79
Sandy Lyle 9 81
Kevin Na WD
Will Zalatoris WD
