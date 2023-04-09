(A) Amateur
Jon Rahm 65-69-73-69 -12
Phil Mickelson 71-69-75-65 -8
Brooks Koepka 65-67-73-75 -8
Jordan Spieth 69-70-76-66 -7
Patrick Reed 71-70-72-68 -7
Russell Henley 73-67-71-70 -7
Cameron Young 67-72-75-68 -6
Viktor Hovland 65-73-70-74 -6
Sahith Theegala 73-70-73-67 -5
Scottie Scheffler 68-75-71-70 -4
Matthew Firzpatrick 70-72-72-70 -4
Xander Schauffele 68-74-71-71 -4
Collin Morikawa 69-69-74-72 -4
Gary Woodland 68-72-73-72 -3
Patrick Cantlay 71-71-68-75 -3
Tom Kim 70-72-74-70 -2
Sungjae Im 71-76-67-72 -2
Joaquin Niemann 71-69-74-72 -2
Justin Rose 69-71-73-73 -2
Shane Lowry 68-72-73-73 -2
Sam Bennett (A) 68-68-76-74 -2
Kideki Matsuyama 71-70-70-75 -2
Keegan Bradley 70-72-74-71 -1
Chris Kirk 70-74-72-71 -1
KH Lee 74-67-74-72 -1
Tony Finau 69-74-73-72 Even
Scott Stallings 70-77-69-72 Even
Ryan Fox 70-71-74-73 Even
SW Kim 73-72-72-72 +1
Sam Burns 68-71-78-72 +1
Harold Varner III 72-71-76-70 +1
Mackenzie Hughes 76-69-74-70 +1
Tommy Fleetwood 72-71-74-74 +3
Tyrrell Hatton 71-73-72-76 +4
Cameron Smith 70-72-75-75 +4
Zach Johnson 75-70-74-73 +4
Talor Gooch 72-74-73-73 +4
JT Poston 74-72-76-70 +4
Taylor Moore 73-72-70-78 +5
Abraham Ancer 72-71-74-76 +5
Adam Scott 68-74-77-74 +5
Jason Day 67-72-74-80 +5
Max Homa 71-73-72-78 +6
Harris English 71-71-77-75 +6
Mito Pereira 74-70-77-73 +6
Sepp Straka 70-73-74-78 +7
Seamus Power 73-72-73-77 +7
Thomas Pieters 74-73-72-77 +8
Dustin Johnson 71-72-78-75 +8
Charl Schwartzel 74-7373-77 +9
Fred Couples 71-74-76-76 +9
Billy Horschel 73-74-74-79 +12
Keith Mitchell 75-71-77-79 +14
Cut at +3
Francesco Molinari 72-76 +4
Bryson DeChambeau 74-74 +4
Tom Hoge 74-74 +4
Mike Weir 72-76 +4
Justin Thomas 70-78 +4
Bernhard Langer 75-74 +5
Ben Carr (A) 75-74 +5
Rory McIlroy 72-77 +5
Adrian Meronk 73-76 +5
Kevin Kisner 72-77 +5
Cameron Champ 76-74 +6
Danny Willett 75-75 +6
Vijay Singh 75-75 +6
MW Lee 75-75 +6
Kazuki Higa 76-74 +6
Aldrich Potgieter (A) 77-74 +7
Brian Harman 77-74 +7
Matthew McClean (A) 77-74 +7
Sergio Garcia 74-77 +7
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A) 76-75 +7
Corey Conners 73-79 +8
Jason Kokrak 73-79 +8
Harrison Crowe (A) 75-77 +8
Kurt Kitayama 75-77 +8
Gordon Sargent (A) 77-76 +9
Alex Noren 78-75 +9
Bubba Watson 77-76 +9
Jose Maria-Olazabal 77-77 +10
Adam Svensson 75-80 +11
Larry Mize 79-80 +15
Sandy Lyle 81-83 +20
Tiger Woods WD
Louis Oosthuizen WD
Kevin Na WD
Will Zalatoris WD
