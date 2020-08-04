Two days after receiving an official offer to play basketball at Michigan State, Marietta’s Lauren Walker committed to the Spartans.
The senior announced her decision via Twitter over the weekend. She favored Michigan State over multiple other Power Five programs, including TCU, Texas Tech and Colorado, among and others.
Walker was previously committed to Duke before the resignation of coach Joanne McCallie in July.
“Throughout my recruiting process, I just told myself that I was going to go with my gut (feeling),” Walker said. “Michigan State just felt right. It checked every box, and it’s just a dream destination. It’s exactly where I want to be.”
Walker will become the second Marietta athlete in as many years to head to East Lansing, Michigan, as former Blue Devils wide receiver Ricky While is set to begin his career up there this fall.
The 6-foot-2 Walker is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 28 games. She also tallied 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game for the Lady Blue Devils.
“For us last season — she did everything but post up,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “I call her our Swiss Army knife. She can do it all for us at the high school level. At the collegiate level, I believe she’ll be very successful out in the wing (and) playing a guard position.”
As good as Walker’s junior season was, DeWitt expects Walker’s senior season to be her best yet. DeWitt said that 40% shooting from beyond the 3-point line is just one of the main expectations he has for Walker.
“That’s going to require hours in the gym, and she’s committed herself to that,” DeWitt said. “She’s all in, and she’s excited about her senior season and making it special.”
While Michigan State is more than 750 miles from Marietta, Walker is not concerned about the distance, or how she will mesh with the team. Brooklyn Rewers, from Lake City, Idaho, is also another former Duke commit who is joining Walker at Michigan State, and both have been communicating throughout the recruiting process.
Walker said another reason Michigan State was the right fit for her was because of its business program, which is what she plans to study.
“I’ve also had a great response from the fans and players,” Walker said. “It’s a great program with great people as well, and that was a huge thing for me.”
