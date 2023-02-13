ATLANTA - Ralph Stokes of Marietta was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association and will serve a one-year term.
Stokes addressed those in attendance at the GSGA 2023 annual meeting held at Cherokee Town Club on Saturday.
"I am honored for the opportunity to serve the golfers of the great state of Georgia," Stokes said in a release. "I look forward to leading this association in our continued work of promoting and growing this great game while providing the needed support for our staff and volunteers."
Stokes is a longtime supporter of the GSGA and has served on multiple committees over the last several years. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 2017, before being elevated to his first term as vice president in 2021.
Ryan Grant of Johns Creek was elected to a one-year term as vice president, while Philip Clinkscales of Atlanta was re-elected to an additional one-year term as the GSGA's Secretary-Treasurer.
Three new board members were elected to serve a three-year term, including Jimmy Singer of Marietta, West Streib of Brookhaven and Craig Sullivan of Sandy Springs.
Charlie Anderson of Johns Creek, whose term as GSGA president concluded at the meeting, remains a member of the board of directors as immediate past president while Stokes serves as president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.