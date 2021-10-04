Marietta’s Izaiyah Nelson announced he will be playing his college basketball for Arkansas State University next fall.
“It is just a good fit for me,” Nelson said. “It felt like family, they were very welcoming. I met a lot of people there and they were very nice. It just felt like I could build another home there for me.”
The 6-foot-7, 175-pound senior chose Arkansas State over a number of other schools, including Mercer, Georgia Southern and Morehead State. Nelson said a big reason he chose Arkansas State is because it offers a game design program, which is what he intends to study.
Last year, he appeared in 21 games for the Blue Devils, and averaged 8.6 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 48% from the field.
Marietta coach Markus Hood said he could not be more excited for Nelson, who he has coached all four years at Marietta.
“One of the things when we have a player that is of that caliber that can play at that level and get school paid for, the biggest thing for me as his coach is to see him get to a place where it has a degree where he wants to get versus just going to school to play basketball,” Hood said. “He has done that at Arkansas State. He’s not only going to fit into a really good system that I think fits him well with how they are going to use him and his abilities, but also, he is going to get a degree.”
Before Nelson can step on campus next fall, he has one more season at Marietta, but he said he is excited to take what he has learned with the Blue Devils to Jonesboro.
“One thing I am most excited about is meeting my roommates,” he said. “So, I can become better with them and communicate with them, and build what I built at Marietta, a family.”
