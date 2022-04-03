AUGUSTA — Eight-year-old Hudson Knapp came to Augusta National Golf Club with an opportunity to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals.
After the Marietta resident's performance Sunday, now he can always say he won a tournament at the home of the Masters.
Knapp, who plays out of Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, used a superior putting touch on Augusta National's 18th hole to post a stunning come-from-behind victory in the boys 7-to-9 age group.
Getting two opportunities to putt on the famed final green, Knapp rolled his first putt from 30 feet on the back portion of the putting surface to within 5 inches of the cup. His second putt, a quick downhill attempt from 15 feet on the lower part of the green, came to a stop 3 feet away.
Knapp then had to wait for the final three competitors to finish.
When none were able to get their putts closer, he and his father, Jeff, began to realize what happened by everybody's reaction.
"When the cameras all came over and the guys started to say congratulations," Jeff Knapp said. "That's when we knew."
To get to Augusta National, Hudson Knapp had to advance through local qualifying at Capital City Club's Crabapple course in Milton, sectional qualifying at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth and then regional qualifying at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was one of 10 finalists in his age group, and one of only 80 boys and girls ages 7 to 15 to compete the day before Masters week gets underway.
Girls winners at Augusta included Autumn Solesbee of Denver, North Carolina (girls 7-9), Kylie Chung of Suwanee (10-11), Jenna Kim of Raleigh, North Carolina (12-13), and Mia Hammond of New Albany, Ohio (14-15). Joining Knapp as boys winners were Bentley Coon of Horton, Michigan (10-11), Michael Jorski of Clarendon Hills, Illinois (12-13), and Jaden Dumdumaya of Fairfield, California (14-15).
Knapp began his competition on the tournament driving range. Each competitor was able to his two drives with the longest one being counted. First place was worth 10 points, down to one point for 10th. Hitting into a stiff wind, Knapp finished fourth with a drive of 164 yards.
Knapp, a second-grader at Faith Lutheran School in Marietta, said on the range was the only time he got nervous.
"It was nerve-wracking," he said. "You have to hit it dead straight. It was nerve-wracking and fun."
The players moved to the chipping portion of the competition held on the tournament practice area. Each player got two chips, and the distances were added together to determine their place. Knapp's two chips were a combined 16 feet, 2 inches from the hole. He finished fifth in the chipping contest and was fourth overall heading to the putting green.
Knapp's two putts allowed him to finish second overall in the putting contest and win the overall competition for his age group by one point over Cole Murphy from Prosper, Texas. Murphy won the driving contest, but neither he nor Matthew White from Lexington, Kentucky, who won the chipping contest, could match Knapp's level of consistency throughout the event.
Bryan Xie, from Diamond Bar, California, won the putting event.
"It shows you don't have to hit it the farthest to win," Knapp said.
Following the victory, Knapp was congratulated on the 18th green by Augusta National member and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, interviewed by the Golf Channel and then taken to the putting green and awarded his championship trophy by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.
Following the award ceremony, Knapp was whisked away for another round of interviews -- first for television and then for Sirius XM Radio.
Jeff Knapp said the whole scene was surreal and that he was proud of what Hudson accomplished, but he was still surprised that no moment seemed to be too big for his son.
"My friends and I joke all the time that Hudson has ice in his veins," Jeff Knapp said. "He just continues to prove it."
