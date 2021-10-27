Hudson Knapp has been playing golf for only two years, but he is ready to potentially rub elbows with the likes of Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and others at Augusta National Golf Club next spring.
The 8-year-old Marietta resident is one of 80 young golfers who will complete in the eighth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on April 3 at the home of the Masters Tournament. The young golfers will tee off the weekend before the annual major begins.
Knapp will compete in the boys 7 to 9 age group against nine other finalists. To get to the finals, he had to compete and advance from local qualifying at Capital City Club's Crabapple course in Milton, sectional qualifying at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth and then regionals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Knapp, a second-grader at Faith Lutheran School in Marietta, finished first, second and first in his age group in the three qualifying stages.
It caught his father, Jeff Knapp, a little off-guard.
"It was surreal," Jeff Knapp said. "The goal was to have fun. When he did well at Sugarloaf, we were like, it's really cool to be heading to (Charlotte), and then to win, it's very surreal. I'm very proud of him."
Hudson Knapp said his favorite player to watch on the PGA Tour is Bryson DeChambeau, because he likes to hit long drives like the former U.S. Open champion. However, in the two years Hudson has been playing, he has really taken a liking to the work it takes to be a really good player.
"He wants to practice," said Jeff Knapp, who is a member at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. "He wants to play, and it makes you want to invest in it."
Hudson Knapp takes lessons from coach Blake Stark, who Jeff Knapp said put the idea in motion for Hudson to try out for the Drive, Chip and Putt competitions.
"He said we should try it," Jeff Knapp said. "What's the worst thing that could happen, and it could happen (that he qualifies)."
Hudson Knapp plays courses set up to U.S. Kids Foundation lengths, which suggests 1,800 yards for nine holes. His average score is 38 with a personal best of 34.
Jeff Knapp, who said he plays to around a 9-handicap, said he is already finding out the feeling of what it is like to be bested by his son. He also hopes that kind of success continues when he and Hudson heads down Magnolia Lane at Augusta National in the spring.
"I'm going to be very excited and nervous," Jeff Knapp said. "I'm just hoping he has fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.