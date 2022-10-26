Not much has gone to script this football season for Kelsey Pope, but he isn’t complaining.
Tennessee’s first-year receivers coach was facing multiple unknowns during preseason camp. Would Bru McCoy be eligible to play after transferring from Southern California? Would Jalin Hyatt rebound from a disappointing sophomore year? Would senior Ramel Keyton finally make a splash after a quiet three seasons?
All were legitimate concerns for the youngest assistant on Josh Heupel’s staff, but at least Pope had the comfort of returning 1,000-yard receiver Cedric Tillman.
That is until Tillman sustained a high-ankle sprain midway through the second quarter of the third game against Akron.
“My first thought was, ‘This is where we earn it,’” Pope said Tuesday during a news conference. “Ced is a great player, but when he went down, this was when we had to earn it. Somebody had to step up, and we had to turn it up a notch.”
Tillman amassed 15 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown through Tennessee’s opening triumphs over Ball State and Pittsburgh, but Hyatt, Keyton and McCoy have come to the rescue and then some as the Volunteers have conquered Florida, LSU and Alabama in attaining a 7-0 start and a No. 3 ranking.
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, McCoy is the most similar in size to Tillman and immediately played the part of Tennessee’s most physical receiver. He collected 102 yards against Florida and 140 at LSU, and his 27-yard reception to Alabama’s 23-yard line with two seconds remaining set up Chase McGrath’s winning 40-yard field goal.
Hyatt, of course, has erupted more than any receiver on the roster — or in the country for that matter. In his last five games that coincided with Tillman’s injury, the 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Irmo, South Carolina, has racked up 27 catches for 668 yards and 11 touchdowns.
His 12 touchdowns overall lead the nation, and should a 13th occur Saturday night against No. 19 Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium, he would tie Marcus Nash’s single-season school mark set in 1997.
“I remember this spring that there was a drive where Jalin was tapping his chest because he wanted to come out,” Pope said. “I’m telling him, ‘No. You’re going to stay in.’ In that drive, he caught three or four balls while he was tired, and at that point, I was like, ‘This kid kind of has it.’
“He was turning the corner.”
Pope was the only staff change from last season, serving as an offensive analyst a year ago and getting promoted to the full-time staff to replace Kodi Burns, who became the receivers coach of the New Orleans Saints in February. He compared Hyatt’s maturation process to that of Velus Jones before Jones’ success last season that resulted in a third-round selection by the Chicago Bears.
“The younger guys see that it’s not all about immediate success or an immediate result,” Pope said. “You’ve got to go through the process, and eventually it will be worth it.”
An argument can be made that Keyton has stepped up as much or more than Hyatt and McCoy. The 6-3, 195-pounder from the Atlanta suburb of Marietta has 20 receptions for 357 yards with three scores in the past five games, and McCoy’s 27-yard catch against Alabama wouldn’t have mattered had Keyton not made an 18-yard reception to midfield on the previous play.
Keyton’s first three seasons in Knoxville produced 20 catches for 252 yards and no scores.
“When Ced went down, Ramel took accountability on himself,” Pope said. “He’s preparing now at a whole different level. He feels like he can’t let his teammates down.”
Hyatt is averaging 19.2 yards per reception this season, while Keyton and McCoy are thriving with 17.9 and 16.5-yard clips, respectively. Tillman’s return to the field has not come as soon as expected, and this might not be the week, either.
Pope would love to have Tillman back, but he feels a lot better about his predicament than he did during the second quarter against Akron.
“Up to this point, these guys have prepared the right way,” Pope said. “I’ve been pleased with the way they’ve come on and jelled together, but we have to have that same mentality the rest of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.