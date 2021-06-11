Marietta track and field coach Nick Houstoulakis was presented with the Outstanding Boys Coach Dedication Award on Wednesday as part of the Atlanta Track Club's all-metro banquet.
The award recognizes Houstoulakis’ commitment to the sport. He was nominated for by other coaches around the state and the general public, and a five-member committee of members from the Atlanta Track Club crowned him the winner.
“To be recognized for that is great,” Houstoulakis said. “I don’t do it for the recognition at all. It’s just to help promote our sport and help improve in any way so that, ultimately, the kids have a great experience.”
Houstoulakis has been coach of the Marietta boys track team for 12 years, and the coach of the girls track team for seven. He has led both teams to numerous region championships, and he led the girls to the 2018 Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Along with being the coach at Marietta, Houstoulakis is heavily involved within the community. He is an active member of the Georgia High School Coaches Association, where he served as the director of the annual coaches' clinic this year. He is also in charge of the mentoring program where he helps coaches around the state.
Houstoulakis has also served as an assistant football and basketball coach at Marietta, and served as the inaugural coach of the school's girls flag football team this past season.
“It’s an honor,” Houstoulakis said. “I try to pay it forward to help the sport in any way, whether with the kids and (to) help develop coaches as well.”
