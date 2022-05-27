Marietta senior Lisa Glymph was recently named the Georgia recipient of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Glymph won the Class AAAAAAA girls state title in the 112-pound division this past February, pinning East Coweta's Betty Cherry.
According to the NWHOF website, the Tricia Saunders award is presented to a female high school senior who has success on the mat, in the classroom and in the community.
Glymph, a seven-time top-three finisher and a three-time tournament champion in her career, plans to continue her wrestling career nearby at Life University.
Girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing high school sports, with participation growing from 16,562 in 2018 to 28,447 in 2020 -- a 71% growth rate. Growth has continued through the pandemic, with more than 33,000 female high school wrestlers competing in 2022.
“We are excited about honoring this deserving group of young women as recipients of our Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award,” NWHOF executive director Lee Roy Smith said in a release. “Women’s wrestling in America has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and these honorees exemplify all of the qualities of well-rounded student-athletes. We look forward to seeing what they accomplish in wrestling, academics and life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.