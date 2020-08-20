Louis Brown of Marietta held on to win the Georgia Senior Championship and claim the Skeadas Memorial Trophy by four strokes over Savannah's Doug Hanzel on Wednesday.
Beginning the final round at The Standard Club in Johns Creek with a five-stroke advantage on the field, Brown had one birdie and one bogey for an uneventful even-par front nine. Hanzel, a three-time Georgia Senior champion and Georgia Golf Hall of Famer, turned at 1-under on the day and was three back with nine holes left.
Brown birdied No. 12, while Hanzel made birdied 11, 13 and 16 to cut Brown's lead to two strokes with two holes to play. The par 3 17th hole was crucial for both players as Brown made par while Hanzel made a bogey.
Brown birdied the 18th to earn his first victory in a GSGA-sanctioned event since the 1985 Georgia Amateur Championship.
Brown finished at 12-under-par 204 (67-67-70) and Hanzel at 8-under (70-69-69).
Billy Mitchell of Roswell finished third at 5-under. Two-time Georgia Senior champion, Bob Royak of Alpharetta, came in fourth at 4-under, and rounding out the top five was Jeff Knox of Augusta, who finished fifth at 3-under.
Once 36 holes were played, 60 players made the cut at 14-over-par 158 and better.
