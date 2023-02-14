MARIETTA -- With Jackie Smallwood Field, home of Marietta's baseball program, sitting at the low point of the school's campus, rainouts and a sloppy playing field were an issue each season.
Now, after the the recent completion of a $2 million upgrade to the Marietta baseball and softball facilities -- featuring the installation of artificial turf surfaces -- neither should be a problem again.
"I think it's the best high school baseball facility in the Southeast," Marietta athletic director Craig McKinney said Friday during the ribbon-cutting ceremony before the Blue Devils' game against Kennesaw Mountain. "Without question."
New Marietta baseball coach Josh Davis said his players have raved about the facility upgrades, and it has allowed him to hold practice outside, while other programs around Cobb County have had to move indoors to get their work done.
"The players said it used to be soggy in the outfield all the time," Davis said. "We've only had to have one day inside."
McKinney said the baseball and softball facilities were the first of Marietta City Schools' SPLOST VI projects to be completed. Other athletic projects still on the docket as part of the overall $71.5 million which include an LED video scoreboard for Northcutt Stadium, in addition to a scoreboard for the on-campus field that serves as home for Marietta's track and field, lacrosse and soccer programs.
The project was done by Hellas Construction. The turf is called Major Play Matrix, which was created specifically for baseball and softball. It is designed to deliver "consistent and predictable ball response, a shock-absorbent field of play and a long-lasting investment."
Both fields are completely turfed, including where dirt would typically lie. The infield cutouts, baselines, pitching areas and the area around home plate are done in brown turf to make it look like a traditional high school baseball field.
The baseball field was regraded and lowered some 3 feet from its highest point. Originally, the field was constructed with a crown to allow water to move toward the dugouts, where a drainage system removed the water.
However as the years went on, water began to flood the dugouts. A new drainage system under the playing surface allows the water to move through the field and into the pipes within the pea gravel base.
In addition to the playing field, the dugouts and batting cages were also redone as well as other small projects around the facility. New backstop netting was installed behind home plate, the outfield fence was redone by adding height to the center field fence to provide the hitter a better batter's eye and a new sound system was installed in the stadium press box.
The completion of the turn project has already proved valuable for not just the Marietta baseball and softball programs, but many of the other outdoor sports. The lacrosse and soccer teams can utilize them if the grass practice fields are too wet.
Davis and McKinney both said it could end up not only benefiting Marietta's programs, but all the teams within Region 3AAAAAAA.
If region games need to be played by a certain date, and some other facilities are not available, games could be moved to Marietta to make sure they are played. It could also become a strong draw for youth teams and other baseball and softball programs within the community.
"It's been a great for everyone who is involved with the program," Davis said. "It's a great sense of pride, and it means a lot to them."
