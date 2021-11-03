Marietta's boys basketball team is set to host the second Lemon Street Classic.
The tournament, scheduled for Dec. 18-21, serves as a tribute to the legacy of Lemon Street High School, the school for Black students prior to its integration with Marietta High School in 1966.
Like in 2020, Marietta will be wearing Lemon Street jerseys to honor the players from the former school.
“For us to give a venue and platform to Lemon Street alumni, you cannot put into words how special that is and how emotional it has been for some of the alumni,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “Really, it is just special.”
The tournament will host 24 teams and showcase some of the best talent around the Georgia, as well as Blythewood High School from South Carolina and Cypress Bay High School from Florida.
Among the participants are Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinalists Collins Hill and North Gwinnett, Class AAAAAA quarterfinalist Evans, Class AAAAA state runner-up Tri-Cities, perennial state playoff contender Miller Grove from Class AAAA and Class A Private’s North Cobb Christian.
The teams will be split between three brackets, with games will be played at two gyms — the current Marietta Garden on the high school campus, and its predecessor at what is now Marietta Middle School. Twelve games are scheduled to played each day.
Last year, COVID-19 implications affected the tournament, with teams dropping out at the last minute, and organizers searching for replacements for those teams. Hood is anticipating to run a normal tournament this year, but he is preparing for the worst, just in case another situation arises like it did last year.
“Fortunately, it took off on a really good note last year, and there’s been a buzz for teams that want to be in it,” Hood said. “We actually have a waiting list of teams. Ten-plus teams are on the waiting list because they want to be here.”
