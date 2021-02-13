After ending the 2020 season with a win in the ARCA Menards Series, Corey Heim began 2021 with another -- and at stock car racing's most hallowed venue.
The 18-year-old Heim, a Marietta native and 2020 graduate of Kennesaw Mountain High School, won Saturday's Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.
Heim held off Atlanta native and pole-sitter Drew Dollar for the win, with Bret Holmes, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Sieg rounding out the top five.
Heim started ninth in his JBL-sponsored Toyota. It was his second career win, after claiming the checkered flag in the 2020 season-ending Speediatrics 150 at Kansas Speedway in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.