POWDER SPRINGS -- Marietta built up a big lead in both the boys and girls team standings after the first day of the Cobb County track and field championships Saturday at McEachern.
The Marietta boys scored 77.5 points to place far ahead of second-place Allatoona (37) put themselves in prime position to win their fourth consecutive county championship and ninth in 10 years.
The Marietta girls had an equally formidable lead, garnering 66 points to build a comfortable margin over host McEachern (39).
“This is our first real big competition that we set a lineup for that we maximize points and things like that,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “Every meet up to this point was just put individuals in events and seeing what we have. But this is the first time our kids have geared up to actually go compete, and they showed up and it’s exciting to watch. It’s fun to watch them come out here and take it so serious and cheer each other on. It’s fun to watch. It was a great Day 1.”
The meet began Saturday with field event finals as well as finals in the 1,600-meter run, 4x200 relay and 4x800 relay, as well as running event preliminaries. The competition will conclude Monday with running event finals.
Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips Jr., a Georgia football commit, came up with the performance of the day when he recorded the fastest 100 dash time in the nation this year in the qualifier, running 10.26 seconds.
Behind Marietta and Allatoona in the boys standings were Hillgrove (29), Kennesaw Mountain (27), Walton (24), Campbell (21), Pope and Harrison (20), McEachern (16), Kell (15.5), Pebblebrook (8), Wheeler and Lassiter (7), and North Cobb (3).
Trailing Marietta and McEachern in the girls standings were Pope (38), Hillgrove and Walton (37), Kennesaw Mountain (28), Campbell (23), Osborne (20), Allatoona (19), North Cobb (17), Mount Paran Christian (12), Harrison (7) and South Cobb and Wheeler (4).
The Marietta boys were led by Jared Fortenberry, who won the 1,600 run with a time of 4:28.49, and Will Fredrick, who clinched the pole vault with a vault of 16 feet.
The Blue Devils also won the 4x800 relay, with the quartet of Fortenberry, Jack Bound, Jack Baltz, and Evan Grundmeyer recording a time of 8:04.53.
Allatoona's Tahir Hines swept the throwing events, winning both the shot put (55-11) and discus (171-9).
Other boys champions were Kennesaw Mountain's Korbin Brown in the high jump (6-6), McEachern's Nnadozie Onyirima in the triple jump (45-9) and Campbell's Justin Walker in the long jump (24-0). The McEachern foursome of Drewmell Banks, Brendon Ellis, Savion West and Daniel James won the 4x200 relay (1:27.04).
Mary Nesmith led the charge for the Marietta girls with a win in the 1,600 (5:07.11). The Blue Devils also won both the 4x200 and 4x800 relays, with Camille Brown, Danielle Isom, Akhaila Makenna and Marley Quammie winning the 4x200 (1:41.24) and Nesmith, Kristal McQueen, Nora Hart and Maddie Jones clinching the 4x800 (9:46.77).
Osborne's Zoie Johnson claimed both girls throwing events, winning the shot put (39-7.5) and discus (136-6).
Other girls individual champions were Walton's Sarah Eubank in the high jump (4-10), Campbell's Maleah Tidwell in the triple jump (39-5) and Pope's Julia Acker in the pole vault (10-6).
