ACWORTH -- Marietta swept the team titles at the Region 3AAAAAAA cross country championships Saturday at Allatoona Creek Park.
Individually, Harrison’s Samantha McGarity and Marietta’s Jared Fortenberry won the girls and boys titles, respectively.
The top four teams and top six individual finishers qualified for the state championships in Carrollton on Nov. 4.
The Marietta girls will return to Carrollton to defend their state title after winning the region crown with a total of 26 points -- placing five runners in the top 10 in the process.
“The girls team continued to perform at a high level, which we hope we can do for the rest of the season,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said.
Harrison (35) -- with four runners in the top 10 -- was the runner-up, followed by Hillgrove (64) and North Paulding (119).
The Marietta boys scored 29 points and placed five runners in the top 10, finishing ahead of runner-up Harrison (45).
“That was a nice bounce-back from (the) Coach Wood (Invitational last Saturday, where Marietta finished sixth), and it shows that we can still be in the middle of things at state,” Coleman said.
Hillgrove (53) was third, followed by North Paulding (107) and McEachern (147).
McGarity is all set to defend her state title after repeating as region champion, leading from start to finish and crossing the finish line with a time of 18 minutes, 6.86 seconds.
“We got some good competition from Marietta,” McGarity said. “I tried to get away in the first mile a little bit, and I hung on, but it was a good race, and I’m proud of how I did.”
The Harrison junior said she is ready for another run at the state title in Carrollton, where she is expected to battle last year’s runner-up South Forsyth's Carmel Yonas, for top honors again.
“I should see some good competition at state,” McGarity said. “Carmel Yonas -- she’s a beast. But I’m excited and I think my team has got it, and I think I’ve got it, and I think we’ve all got it, so it should be good.”
Marietta’s Maddie Jones (18:27.39) was the runner-up, while teammate Mary Nesmith (18:27.66) finished third.
Rounding out the top 10 were Harrison’s Lidia Longo (18:40.24) and Peyton Reeves (18:42.75), Marietta’s Nora Hart (18:44.99), Kristal McQueen (18:47.26) and Colette DePasquale (18:50.49), Hillgrove’s Reese Terza (19:02.08) and Harrison’s Angelina Villamar (19:02.86).
In the boys race, Fortenberry battled it out with Harrison’s Sterling Sellier for the lead for most of the way until pulling away in the final mile to win with a time of 15:46.10, ahead of runner-up Sellier (15:54.50).
“I wanted to go out conservative in the first half of the race and really try to lay it on some people in the second half, and I just really wanted to win today,” Fortenberry said.
Also placing in the top 10 were Marietta’s Jack Baltz (16:18.79), Hillgrove’s Joseph Brooks (16:20.25), Harrison’s Clint Huggins (16:20.29), Marietta’s Hines Doyle (16:21.96), Hillgrove’s John Shepherd (16:22.60), Marietta’s Evan Grundmeyer (16:30.82), Harrison’s Bryce Brownlee (16:36.03) and Marietta’s Jack Boland (16:39.62).
