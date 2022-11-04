CARROLLTON -- Marietta made a clean sweep of the Class AAAAAAA team titles on the opening day of the state cross country championships on Friday.
Meanwhile, Harrison’s Samantha McGarity was an individual champion, securing her second straight title.
It was the second time in three years that Marietta won both the boys and girls championships, having completed the sweep in 2020 as well. It is the fourth state title overall for the boys, and the third in a row and fifth in six years for the girls.
“We can’t do any better than that, I don’t think,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “The kids ran fantastic today. It was awesome to see the boys step up. This year, they’ve been working real hard and hadn’t been seeing the results, and today we did. The girls have been putting in the work they’ve been doing all year and looked solid the whole way through. We put the kids up there where we needed to have them.”
The Marietta girls dominated the race, placing five runners in the top 10 and scoring 33 points to finish far ahead of the runner-up, Region 3AAAAAAA rival Harrison (101).
Four of the top five positions in the team standings were taken by Cobb County teams, with fourth-place Walton (191) also earning a place on the awards podium, just two points ahead of Hillgrove. South Forsyth (156) was third.
Other Cobb teams placing among the 30 were Campbell (16th, 439), North Cobb (22nd, 599) and Kennesaw Mountain (23rd, 644).
The Marietta boys scored 88 points to finish comfortably ahead of runner-up Carrollton (122), while Lambert (134) and West Forsyth (137) also secured spots on the awards podium with their top-four finishes.
Harrison (155) was fifth, while Hillgrove (ninth, 267), Walton (17th, 490), Campbell (20th, 551), Kennesaw Mountain (26th, 643) and Wheeler (27th, 669) were also among the 31 teams that placed.
Individually, the girls race belonged to McGarity, who broke away halfway through the 3.1-mile course and cruised to a dominant victory in 18 minutes, 34.91 seconds -- more than 40 seconds ahead of Marietta's Maddie Jones (19:15.03).
“It means everything to me,” McGarity said. “All my teammates were there to support me. Everyone is so nice, it means the world to me. I smiled every time I came down that hill (on the final stretch to the finish line), because I know that everyone was there for me.”
Jones was among four Marietta girls who finished in the top 10, along with Mary Nesmith (fifth, 19:34.55) Kristal McQueen (sixth, 19:38.94) and Nora Hart (seventh, 19:55.60).
Marietta’s Jared Fortenberry fell just short of winning the state title in the boys race, finishing second with a time of 16:38.93, behind Richmond Hill's Memphis Rich (16:21.93).
Walton’s Joseph Minecci (10th, 17:08.28) was the only other Cobb runner to finish in the top 10.
The Whitefield Academy boys fell just short of a second consecutive state title with a runner-up finish in the Class A Division I race. The Wolfpack scored 69 points to finish second behind champion Armuchee (61).
"They did an absolutely fantastic job, " Whitefield coach Kelly Rothwell said. "I could not have asked for more of them. They gave everything they had and pushed the best that they could."
Whitefield's Taylor Wade just missed on an individual state title, placing less than a second behind Bleckley County's Luke Churchwell.
Wade, a Georgia Tech commit, was in a lead pack that also included Churchwell and the eventual third-place finisher, Athens Christian's Nathan Smith. The pack was reduced to Wade and Churchwell in the final mile, and they were neck-and-neck approaching the finish line before Churchwell (16:35.98) edged out Wade (16:36.03) at the end.
"Going into it, I had a rough week, being sick and everything," Wade said. "I didn't want to go out and try to lead, so I just stuck with the pack and tried to kick hard at the end and almost got it."
Whitefield's Andrew Rothwell (17:13.57) finished eighth.
The Whitefield girls also made it on the awards podium with a fourth-place finish. The Lady Wolfpack scored 154 points to place behind Bleckley County (60), Paideia (106) and Oglethorpe County (109).
Ruby Gordon was Whitefield's top finisher, placing 18th (22:04.36).
