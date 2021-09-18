ACWORTH -- Marietta continued its dominance of Cobb County cross country with a second consecutive sweep of the boys and girls titles at the county championships on Saturday at Allatoona Creek Park.
The Blue Devils scored 31 points to finish comfortably ahead of Hillgrove in the boys team standings, while the Lady Blue Devils (51) edged out Hillgrove (52) by just one point.
The girls won their sixth championship in the last seven years, while the boys took home their fifth county crown in the last decade.
“It’s always a great day to win Cobb County,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “This year -- being on the 18th (of September) -- it’s good, because it’s a little later in the season and you get a little better measuring stick. We’re very excited, and I’m happy the kids ran so well.”
Marietta’s James May won the boys individual title, edging out teammate Jared Fortenberry, while Pope’s Charlotte Dunn was the girls champion.
May was in the lead pack with Fortenberry and Pope’s Carter Spohn early in the race, but he made his move around the 2-mile mark and held on for the win, crossing the finish line with a season-best time of 15 minutes, 57.47 seconds.
“It’s pretty nice,” May said. “It’s been my goal since eighth grade, so this is a nice achievement individually.”
Fortenberry was runner-up with a time of 16:15.16, while Spohn placed third at 16:41.79.
Rounding out the boys top 10 were Hillgrove’s Nino Madeo (16:53.32), Walton runners Wylie Bingham (16:57.93) and Joseph Minecci (16:59.24), Marietta’s Cade Mayfield (17:02.44), Pope’s Barry Brenneman (17:08.66), Hillgrove’s Brian Niswonger (17:09.39) and Marietta’s Jack Baltz (17:12.80).
In the girls race, Dunn emerged from the lead pack at Mile 1 and took over from there as she went on to win with a season-best time of 18:58.70.
Dunn led a Pope sweep of the top three spots, followed by teammates Lorel Golden (19:14.38) and Addison Adair (19:21.07).
“I’m glad I got to do it with my team,” Dunn said. “My top three girls are all really, really close. We really helped each other that first mile.”
Rounding out the girls top 10 were Marietta’s Kristal McQueen (19:23.89), Hillgrove teammates Ava Brooks (19:38.19) and Reese Terza (19:51.69), Marietta’s Maddie Jones (19:52.35), Walton’s Daniela Delgado (20:02.42), Marietta’s Nora Hart (20:05.19) and North Cobb Christian’s Elizabeth Shaylor (20:07.08).
In the boys team standings, Pope (76) finished third, followed by Walton (78) Lassiter (134), Allatoona (201), North Cobb Christian (241), Wheeler (242), Kell (263), Campbell (280) and Mount Paran Christian (284).
Pope (64) and Walton (107) were also third and fourth, respectively, in the girls standings, followed by Allatoona (120), Campbell (168), Kell (187), Lassiter (202), North Cobb (242) and Wheeler (306).
