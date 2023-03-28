POWDER SPRINGS — Marietta swept the boys and girls team titles for the second time in three years and fifth time in 10 on the final day of the Cobb County Track and Field Championships at McEachern on Monday.
Both teams won their championships in convincing fashion finishing far ahead of runner-up Hillgrove.
It was the third consecutive county championship and ninth in 10 years for the Marietta boys, while the Lady Blue Devils claimed their fourth title in six years.
“I’m so excited about the performances,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “They showed up focused, they showed up ready to compete and that’s what I wanted to see. The last couple of weeks, we haven’t seen it. So when you have Cobb County with elite coaches and elite talent like you have (here) – it brings the best out of everybody.”
Marietta scored 132.50 points in the boys’ competition to earn a convincing victory, with Hillgrove (92) finishing second and host McEachern (87.50) third.
Harrison was fourth (53), followed by Campbell (45), Pebblebrook (44.5), Pope (41), Walton (39), Allatoona (38), and Kennesaw Mountain (35) rounded out the top 10. Kell finished 11th (20.50), with Wheeler (20), Lassiter (18), North Cobb (16), Osborne (9), Mount Paran Christian (5), Sprayberry (3) and South Cobb (2).
Marietta won the girls’ title with 130 points, while Hillgrove (106) placed second and Walton (85) third.
McEachern was fourth (72), followed by North Cobb (48), Pope (43), Kennesaw Mountain (42), South Cobb (35), Harrison (30), and Allatoona (28) completed the top 10. Campbell (26), Osborne (20), Mount Paran Christian (15), Wheeler (12), Lassiter (5) and Pebblebrook (3).
Hillgrove's Ryan Davis and South Cobb's Oluwatosin Awoleye recorded the second-fastest times in the nation in the girls' 200-meter dash and 800-meter run respectively.
Davis won the girls' 200 with a time of 23.04 seconds -- the second fastest time in that event -- while also winning the 100 at 11.45 seconds.
Awoleye, a sophomore, won the 800 with the second-fastest time in the nation in that event -- 2:07.84.
"I feel amazing," said Awoleye, who qualified for the girls' 800 finals with a time of 2:08.85 on Saturday. "I felt like I pushed myself as hard as I needed to beat my time from (Saturday)."
Jared Fortenberry again helped lead the way for the Marietta boys as he won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:31.59 after winning the 1,600 on Saturday.
The Blue Devils also received a boost from Devin Clark's victory in the 400-meter dash (46.79), while their foursome of Clark, Cyncere Dorvil, Isaiah Sanders and Jaleel Smith won the 4x400 relay (3:20.62).
Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips didn't quite match his nation-best 100-meter dash time of 10.26 seconds in Saturday's preliminary, but the senior Georgia football signee was still fast enough to win the 100 boys' final -- recording a time of 10.35.
"I disappointed myself a little bit," Phillips said. "I had only one day of rest, but I did what I had to do."
Phillips' preliminary time of 10.26 on Saturday is the fastest wind legal boys' time in the nation, surpassing his own previous nation-best mark of 10.29 that he recorded only a week earlier at the A.J. Terrell Invitational at Westlake on March 18.
"I was just focused on getting a win," Phillips said. "I knew I was going to break some time, because we were really unloading this week."
Phillips also teamed up with Pebblebrook teammates Marcus Robinson, Keyawn Spencer and Bryan Williams to win the boys' 4x100 relay (41.31).
McEachern's Daniel James swept the boys' hurdles events, winning the 110 hurdles (14.61) and the 300 hurdles (39.15), while Campbell’s Justin Walker claimed his second county title with his win in the 200 (21.12) after winning the long jump on Saturday and Lassiter’s Youssef Ashour won the 800 (1:56.69).
Marietta's Mary Nesmith added the girls' 3,200-meter run championship to the 1,600-meter run title she won on Saturday. She ran the 3,200 with a time of 10:58.60 to help lead the Blue Devils to the girls’ team title.
"It was really good," said Nesmith, who also finished second to Awoleye in the girls' 800. "I had a really fun weekend. It was just a fun and competitive meet, which was great."
The Marietta girls were also led by wins by Akhaila Makenna in the 300 hurdles (44.21).
McEachern got a win from Diaman Lee in the 100 hurdles (14.61) as well as winning the 4x400 relay (3:52.88), while Hillgrove won the 4x100 relay (45.81) and South Cobb’s Yasmine Martin was the winner of the 400 (54.80).
