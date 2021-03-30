MARIETTA -- After a season lost to the pandemic, Marietta's track and field program swept its way through the Cobb County championships Monday.
The Marietta boys won their second consecutive county championship dating back to the last meet in 2019 and their seventh title in eight years, while the girls clinched their third crown in the last four completed seasons.
“As a program, we treat the county meet as sort of a test run for (the Region 3AAAAAAA meet), which is a month away,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “This is the first time (during the season) that we actually load up our lineup to score as many points as we can.
"Track and field in Cobb County is amazing. The level of competition that we have on this track is the same group of kids that we will be competing with in the state meet. These kids are elite athletes, boys and girls, so this is a great measuring stick for us every year (and) we come out here and give it our best. It’s like a mid-year statement because we want to see where we are.”
In the boys meet, Marietta scored 119 points to finish ahead of McEachern (107).
“Our boys are a strong team, and I’m really excited about this group,” Houstoulakis said. “We were able to put it away before the (1,600-meter relay), which was nice and took pressure off of our (relay team)."
Harrison (95.5), Allatoona (92) and Pope (64.5) rounded out the top fiive, followed by Hillgrove (54), Lassiter (41), Walton (41). Campbell (36) and Mount Paran Christian (13).
The Marietta girls won by a narrower margin, scoring 82 points to edge out runner-up Walton (79).
“I thought our girls, our seniors, really stepped up today,” Houstoulakis said. “A couple of girls in the 400, a couple of girls in the 800, the (1,600-meter relay) team, really stepped up and competed today. We had (personal best times) across the board, and when you can do that at a championship meet, you know the kids are doing something right.”
McEachern and Harrison (70) tied for third, followed by Campbell (69.5), Hillgrove (67), Pope (57.5), South Cobb (44), Pebblebrook (35) and Allatoona (34) in the top 10.
Harrison’s Sully Shelton completed a sweep of the boys distance events an set another county meet record by winning the 3,200 with a time of 8 minutes, 52.72 seconds.
Shelton's mark not only eclipsed former McEachern standout Ben Hubers’ record county time of 9:08.66 set in 2007, but it missed breaking the state record of 8:52.70 set by Trinity Christian’s Jacob McLeod in 2018 by only .02 seconds.
Shelton won the 1,600 on Saturday with a county meet-record time of 4:07.42, breaking Hubers’ old record of 4:07.78 from 2007.
Allatoona teammates Eric Young and Mya Turner and McEachern’s Tyler Trimble each won both of their events Monday.
Young won the boys 200 (21.60) and 400 (48.28), while Turner claimed the girls 100 (11.92) and 200 (24.14). Trimble was the winner of the boys 110 hurdles (14.46) and 300 hurdles (38.63).
Harrison’s Riley Pernakowski and Wheeler’s Allyria McBride each won a second event in the girls competition Monday.
Pernakowski won the 800 (2:13.20) to go along with the 1,600 she claimed Saturday, while McBride was the winner of the 300 hurdles (44.59), adding that to the long jump title she claimed on the meet’s first day.
Other boys winners Monday were Hillgrove’s Emory Floyd in the 100 (10.71), Harrison’s Parker Buchheit in the 800 (1:54.31), McEachern (Kenneth Adams, Jaeden Copeland, Kaleb Webb and Joshua Knox) in the 400 relay (42.36) and Harrison (Mark Ravenscraft, Ben Van Rensselear, Buchheit and Charles Kinyanjui) in the 1,600 relay (3:22.83).
Other girls winners were Campbell’s Zionn Rice in the 100 hurdles (14.23), Pope’s Sophie Boice in the 3,200 (10:58.07), Marietta’s Zoe Adams in the 400 (56.41), Walton (Elise Simpson, Amara Onyaukwu, Dasia Gilyard and Morgan Pruitt) in the 400 relay (47.06) and Campbell (Kennedy Cox, Bailes Malone, Mekenze Kelley and Rice) in the 1,600 relay (3:55.71).
