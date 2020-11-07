CARROLLTON -- Marietta made a clean sweep of the boys and girls Class AAAAAAA team titles on the final day of the GHSA State Cross Country Championships at Carrollton High School on Saturday.
It was the first time that Marietta won both titles in the same year, and is the first school from the state’s highest classification to do so since 2007, when Collins Hill claimed both team crowns in then Class AAAAA.
“It’s unbelievable,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “I knew we had two really good teams this year and it was just a matter of them performing to their ability. They’ve been working so hard all year. Then COVID came and track season ended and nobody quit working. They just kept training and working and it paid off (Saturday).
The Marietta boys, led by Kamari Miller’s individual title, scored 99 points to finish comfortably ahead of runner-up Harrison (116) -- the Blue Devils’ county and Region 3AAAAAAA rival. Miller set a new course record finishing the race in 15:29.
“They really brought their best effort of the season,” Coleman said. “The boys ran a solid race. They ran where ability shows that they should run. They brought it home (Saturday) and that’s the thing. You can run good times, but you have to bring it on the days that matter and (Saturday) is the day that matters the most in our season. We were fortunate that the guys put it together on the right day.”
Harrison, led by Sully Shelton’s second-place individual showing, was runner-up in its first year in Class AAAAAAA after winning back-to-back titles in Class AAAAAA the last two seasons.
“I tip my hat to (Marietta), they had a great day,” Harrison coach Kent Simmons said. “They beat us all season. We beat them at (the Region 3AAAAAAA meet), but they got us (Saturday). They raced really well and our kids raced really well, so it was a great day.”
Norcross (128) and Denmark (145) finished third and fourth respectively to also place on the awards podium with top-four finishes.
Walton (241) was the only other Cobb top-10 boys finisher with a seventh-place finish. Other local teams placing in the team standings are Hillgrove (20th, 530), Campbell (25th, 734) and McEachern (29th, 851).
The boys’ individual race belonged to Miller from start to finish as the Marietta senior and Syracuse commitment ran a first-mile, course-record split of 4:35 and cruised to victory, finishing 38 seconds ahead of Harrison’s Shelton (16:07).
“I went through the first mile in 4:35 and I felt really confident and strong,” Miller said. “I just wanted to come out here and get a course record and I felt in control from the start. It feels amazing. I wanted this for lord knows how many years and I’m just glad to come in and get this state championship and finish strong.”
It was another strong state meet finish for Shelton, a UNC commitment who won the Class AAAAAA boys title in 2019.
“I was super excited to come out here and get the opportunity to race (Saturday),” Shelton said. “A lot of my good friends aren’t getting the opportunity to race this season, so I just wanted to come out here and compete. I want to win a state championship, everyone wants to win. But I felt myself the last 400 (meters) kind of smiling and saying ‘Hey, at least I got a senior year.’ I wasn’t thrilled by my result (Saturday), but it happens and I was super blessed with the opportunity to run with my boys one more time and kind of finish off the season.”
Marietta’s James May (16:33) was the only other local top-10 individual finisher in the AAAAAAA boys race.
For the Marietta girls, it is the third state title in four years as the Lady Blue Devils scored 88 points regain the crown that they lost last year to Hillgrove, which was the runner-up with 94 points.
“It’s amazing,” Coleman said. “All year, it’s been a battle with Hillgrove. I tip my cap to Hillgrove, they’re so awesome a team and to be able to battle with them and run against coach (Jonathan) Gambrell and his kids is amazing.”
With Harrison (179) placing fourth behind third-place South Forsyth (177), three of the four teams on the awards podium in the girls’ Class AAAAAAA race come from Region 3AAAAAAA.
Walton (15th, 368) and Campbell (26th, 750) were the only other local teams placing in the Class AAAAAAA girls standings.
Walton’s Sarah Burwell (19:49) was the top Cobb placer in the girls’ race with a fifth-place finish, while Hillgrove’s Ava Brooks (eighth, 19:53) also finished in the top 10.
Whitefield Academy achieved a podium finish with a fourth-place finish and 178 points in the Class A-Private boys race, finishing behind champion Wesleyan (56), runner-up Holy Innocents (143) and third-place Paideia (162).
The Wolfpack got a top-10 individual finish from Peyton Golden, who was eighth at 17:16.
Also placing from Cobb County were North Cobb Christian (12th, 331) and Mount Paran Christian (21st, 553).
In the Class A-Private girls race, North Cobb Christian (185), led by Abbie Clark’s (21:09) ninth-place finish individually, placed sixth. Whitefield (557) was 20th and Mount Paran (649) placed 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.