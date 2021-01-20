DALLAS -- The Marietta girls suffered their first Region 3AAAAAAA loss of the season, falling 57-48 to North Paulding on Tuesday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Blue Devils into second place in the region with six games left to play. Marietta (10-5, 3-1) will get a rematch with North Paulding (14-3, 4-0) when it hosts the Lady Wolfpack on Feb. 2
Marietta trailed 21-17 at the half, but North Paulding built a lead in the third quarter by scoring 10 points over the first 2 minutes. The Lady Wolfpack’s pressing defense led to them doubling their lead to 38-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t come with our identity from the last several games and started slow,” said Marietta assistant coach Jason Carmichael, who coached in place of head coach Derrick DeWitt. “North Paulding stayed true to what they know, but the girls understand you can’t wait until the fourth quarter once you have dug a hole.”
Marietta tried to rally in the fourth quarter behind Chloe Sterling’s seven points and Lauren Walker’s six. With 2 minutes to play, the Lady Blue Devils had closed within six at 49-43, but North Paulding was able to secure the victory by making 10 of 11 free throws.
Walker finished with 21 points for the Lady Blue Devils, followed by Sterling with 12 points and Makayah Harris with eight.
Taylor Cullinan led North Paulding, scoring 16 of her 20 points in the second half. Adriana Olivera also had a big second half, scoring nine of her 11 points.
Marietta will return to the court Friday when it travels to Harrison.
