Marietta's softball team is enjoying a resurgence.
After going 0-19 last year, the Lady Blue Devils are 9-9 with two games left to play, and they are looking for their first winning record since the 2019 season.
The team is led by first-year coach Brandon Durden, a former pitcher at Georgia College who spent six seasons as a minor leaguer in the Colorado Rockies' organization.
“This year, we have seen a lot more togetherness and more of being a team,” Durden said. “We focus a lot more on fundamentals”.
On the field, Marietta is a young team, with most of its players being underclassmen. The lone senior on the team is McKaela Walker.
Walker, who has committed to play at LSU next season, is 7-2 with a 3.31 ERA, while also hitting .595 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs. Earlier this season, Walker no-hit Johns Creek and struck out 19. In that same game, she went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in two.
“My goal before this season was to go .500 throughout the season,” Walker said. “It was a big difference from last year because we didn’t win any games, but my team has really had my back this year behind me on the mound, and we've made it happen so far.”
Three other players are hitting above .300 this season for Marietta -- Marley Quammie (.442), Caroline Bryant (.366) and Nyla Thornton (.333).
The Lady Blue Devils sit fifth in Region 3AAAAAAA. North Paulding has locked up the first spot in the region, while Harrison and Hillgrove are second and third, respectively.
With its loss to Hillgrove on Thursday, Marietta will have to wait at least one more season before it make a return to the state playoffs, but everyone involved with the program can see it coming sooner than later.
“I think it would be great,” Durden said. “I think they have been through a lot these past couple of years in the program. “It would be great to go (to the playoffs) and try and have some success.”
