Marietta is set to host the third annual Lemon Street Classic at Marietta High School, Dec. 17-20.
The boys high school basketball event, which will have 31 games over three days and highlight 25 schools, including seven ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications, is presented by Superior Plumbing. Ranked schools include No. 1s Alexander in Class AAAAAA and McDonough in Class AAAA. Eagles Landing in No. 2 in Class AAAAA, Lovett is No. 3 in Class AAAA, Dutchtown is ranked seventh in Class AAAAA, North Cobb Christian comes in ninth in Class AA and Etowah is 10th in Class AAAAAA.
There are also four teams from out of state -- Albany Academy (NY), Louisville-Western (KY), Blythewood (SC) and 11-0 Christ School from North Carolina.
The Lemon Street Classic is played in honor of the former Lemon Street School and its athletes. Lemon Street was a place of community and pride for the Black community in Marietta and throughout Cobb County. The last graduating class was in 1966 before its integration with Marietta High School.
“We are fortunate to have an event like the Lemon Street Classic in our community not only from a tourism standpoint, but from a historical standpoint as well,” Rachel Rogers, the Director of Sports Sales & Engagement at Cobb Travel & Tourism and the Cobb Sports Alliance said in a release. “Lemon Street has such a rich history, and to see it honored in a unique way is a testament to the innovation and thoughtfulness of the sports community in Cobb.”
Marietta, which will play its first game of the event at 8 p.m. against North Cobb Christian, will once again wear the throwback Lemon Street jerseys during the tournament.
“We are honored to wear the Lemon Street Hornets' uniforms and represent all of those that came before us, just as we do when we put on the Marietta Blue Devils uniform,” Marietta assistant coach Nicholas Estes said. “We hope to inspire and unite our community through this event, and hope to make our city proud.”
While the Lemon Street Classic has been planned all year, Pope will also host a tournament next weekend which was taken over close to the last minute. Alpharetta was originally supposed to host the event, but because of unforeseen circumstances, could not. Instead it will be the Pope-Alpharetta Holiday Tournament.
There are a boys and a girls bracket and both have eight teams. The boys tournament includes local teams Kennesaw Mountain, Whitefield Academy and the host Greyhounds. The girls tournament highlights local teams Kennesaw Mountain, North Cobb, Wheeler the host Greyhounds, and Pickens County, the No. 5 team in Class AAA.
