The Atlanta Braves celebrated the Women’s World Cup-winning U.S. national team Friday night at SunTrust Park, inviting Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett and Mallory Pugh to throw ceremonial first pitches before the game against the White Sox.
It was a homecoming for O'Hara and Sonnett -- natives of Fayetteville and Marietta -- while Pugh has a different connection to the Braves. Her boyfriend is Braves shortstop and former Marietta High School star Dansby Swanson.
Utility player Charlie Culberson caught O'Hara's pitch, with pitcher Sean Newcomb catching Sonnett's pitch. Pugh's pitch, fittingly, was caught by Swanson.
