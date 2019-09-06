The Georgia State Golf Association recently announced the 2020 class for its hall of fame, which includes two Marietta residents among the four newest inductees.
Brenda Pictor and Mike Waldron will join Dalton’s David Noll Jr. and Alpharetta’s Tim Weinhart in the class of 2020.
Pictor has been one of the best players in Georgia senior golf for years. She has won the GSGA Senior Women’s Championship seven times -- the latest coming in 2017 -- and the Georgia Senior Women’s Match Play Championship four times, with the last in 2018.
Pictor was named the GSGA Senior Women’s Player of the Year 10 times and, in 2010 and 2011, won the Tommy Barnes Award as the GSGA's overall player of the year. She has qualified for more than 30 USGA national championships and accomplished all of these feats despite not competing from 1996-2006.
Waldron, a former member of the Georgia State golf team, has served for more than 40 years as a golf administrator. He was the executive director of the GSGA from 1994-2012 after stops working for the LPGA and Executive Sports, where he managed event logistics for both the PGA and LPGA tours.
From 2000-13, Waldron was a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame Advisory Board, and he served on the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame Veterans Nominating Committee from 1999-2006. He has also served as a rules official at over 50 championships, including four Masters, the Solheim Cup, 11 U.S. Opens and more.
Waldron served as the president of the International Association of Golf Administrators and on its Board of Directors from 1998-2004, culminating in 2015, when Waldron received the IAGA Distinguished Service Award for his contributions.
Noll has been competing as an amatur since 2002. He won two Georgia Amateur Championships in 2003 and '11, and he was runner-up three times.
Noll was the Tommy Barnes Award recipient in 2008, and he has been named the GSGA Men’s Player of the Year nine times.
Weinhart had a successful career on the PGA Tour before becoming one of the leading teachers of the game in Georgia. He has registered more than 20 Georgia PGA tournament victories dating back to 1997.
Weinhart now works with players with his golf academy based at Heritage Links Golf Club in Tucker.
