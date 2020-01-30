A background in swimming made Keith Berryhill a great recruit for the modern pentathlon.
National team coaches sought Berryhill as a potential coach for the sport in 2013, where he would coach the swimming portion and often prep national-level swimmers.
However, once Berryhill witnessed a couple of competitions, the Marietta resident took interest in not just being a coach, but also a participant.
While Berryhill was a college swimmer at Williams College and the University of Texas, he had to learn the other four disciplines of the modern pentathlon -- fencing, running, shooting and horseback riding.
“I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” Berryhill said.
Having to run long distances was not an issue, as he used to be a cross country coach, but Berryhill said it took three years for him to learn how to fence, and a year-and-a-half to learn showjumping with a horse.
Once Berryhill started competing, he quickly became successful. The 60-year-old is a three-time national masters champion, winning three straight titles from 2015-17. He was also a member of the U.S. national team in 2017 and '18.
Berryhill's latest success came with him finishing third in the masters division in last week's U.S. Olympic qualifier at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California.
Berryhill, who represents Atlanta Team Pentathlon, swam the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 10 seconds. In fencing, he held his own against some of the younger competitors, getting a touch against Amro El-Geziry, a 2020 Olympic qualifier from Egypt.
Berryhill's only setback was drawing a horse that did not fully cooperate, making it difficult to conquer the obstacles on the showjumping course. Berryhill said participants draw horses roughly 20 minutes before the competition begins, giving them about that much time to figure out their horse before being called onto the show ring.
“The horse and I had a little bit of a disagreement going into the double combination, and I didn’t set him up right,” Berryhill said. “The horse startled, jumped backwards and I fell off. Fortunately, I landed on my feet.”
Berryhill, who is set to host his own Peachtree Pentathlon Southeast Regional on March 7 in Marietta, said his favorite event in the pentathlon is the horse-riding competition, even with its challenges.
“When it goes right, it’s like flying,” Berryhill said. “I had no equestrian background whatsoever. I literally learned to showjump horses in the last five years, and it is simultaneously the most terrifying and exhilarating thing you can possibly imagine.”
Now a sports performance and wellness specialist at Windy Hill Athletic Club, Berryhill is also a USA Pentathlon Level II-certified coach. He continues to coach swimming and is currently working with aspiring Paralympic swimmer Aimee Copeland, an Atlanta woman who became a quadruple amputee after surviving a flesh-eating bacterial infection following a zip-lining accident in 2012.
