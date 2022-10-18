MARIETTA – Marietta advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball tournament for the first time in three years after defeating Parkview 3-0 in a first-round match at Marietta Garden on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils – the second seed from Region 3AAAAAAA won the first set 25-9, then claimed the next two sets 25-21 and 25-13 to win its first state tournament match since 2019.
“We’re super excited about it,” Marietta coach Jeff Black said. “One of our goals at the beginning of the year was not just to qualify for state, but to win state. We feel like we have a really good mix of athletes and talent and throughout the season, they’ve bonded and gotten closer and closer to becoming a championship team. So, we plan on going really far in state and I think we have a good chance to win it all.”
Marietta (17-12) will go on the road to play East Coweta on Saturday.
The Lady Blue Devils took control of the first set immediately as it jumped out to a 9-0 lead – with Ani Johnson contributing three aces and Jaya Moore two kills – and Marietta was never threatened after that as it went to claim the set 25-9.
It appeared that Parkview (19-18) was going to dominate the second set as it jumped out to a 7-2 advantage, with Marietta committing four unforced errors during the run. But the Lady Blue Devils bounced back to cut lead to 8-7 – with Morgan Wingo contributing three kills – but the Lady Panthers managed to maintain a slight advantage.
Trailing 14-10, Marietta proceeded to go on an 8-0 run to take an 18-14 lead and the Lady Blue Devils led the rest of the way to claim the second set and to take a 2-0 lead.
Marietta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third set, before Parkview scored four unanswered points to take a 4-2 advantage.
The set remained close early on and was tied at 11-all, when Marietta proceeded to go on a 14-2 run to pull away to win the set and the match. Johnson had four aces and a block to lead the Lady Blue Devils during the run.
“I think it’s common when you win by a landslide in the first game to come out maybe a little overconfident or just not super focused in game two,” Black said. “But it was good to see us bounce back from that, because we’ve done that before against other teams and then we winded up losing the second set and then having to win in four (sets) or win in five. So, it was great to see us come back and win after being down at the beginning of the game.”
