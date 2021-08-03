Caden Dawson, a Marietta resident, was selected to participate in the Perfect Game 12U select baseball festival later this month.
“It’s an honor to be a part of the game, and a bunch of hard work went into it,” said Dawson, a seventh-grader who plays in the feeder program of Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell.
The festival will be held Aug. 15 at the East Cobb Baseball complex.
Perfect Game provides young baseball players with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities while at the festival. These opportunities include a welcome dinner, Topgolf, autograph sessions and an awards banquet.
While at the festival, players will participate in focus groups on how to play baseball at the next level, as well as the baseball activities themselves. Dawson will participate in the home run derby.
Dawson said he is looking forward to meeting a bunch of new people and potential new teammates at this event, and he understands how fun the experience can be. He said he likes to play right field because most balls are hit towards him.
Leading up to the event, Perfect Game will be working with the players on a fundraising event for the students of T.H. Slater Elementary School in Atlanta.
The goal of the fundraiser is to remove economic barriers between children in low-income communities and improve the chance to play baseball or softball. Before the games begin, the players will interact with some of the students at the elementary school, which will be part of the Purpose Built Schools Atlanta fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.