MARIETTA – The Marietta girls went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back as it went on to defeat North Cobb 51-34 in Region 3AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Midway through the opening quarter the Lady Blue Devils started their run with a deep jump shot by Loren Nelson, followed by a jumper by Kayla Day, two 3-pointers by Frances Storey, and a layup by Nelson to end the quarter with a 19-9 lead.
“It was good to see them have some fun,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “They were building a rhythm of the game and understanding what was available against the North Cobb matchup tonight.”
The Lady Blue Devils were led by Chloe Sterling who finished with 12 points. Nelson and MJ Harris finished with 10 points, while Day and Storey each finished with eight eight. Nelson added a career-high 13 rebounds and six assists.
Marietta’s defense was key in the second quarter, allowing only three North Cobb points, as it continued to extend its lead. The Lady Blue Devils took a 31-12 lead into halftime.
“We played a lot of defense in that quarter,” DeWitt said. “We didn’t play a lot of offense. We didn’t get up a lot of attempts that we normally do.”
Sterling opened the third quarter with a floater which gave the Lady Blue Devils their biggest lead of the game at 33-12. The Lady Warriors tried to work their way back into the game limiting Marietta to seven points and cutting the deficit to 38-23.
Dayuna Colvin led North Cobb with 12 points.
“We just had to show some fight, some effort,” Lady Warriors coach John Speeney said. “We got to get in there and work hard, box out, and finish our defensive possessions.”
North Cobb would pull within 10 at 44-34, but Marietta pulled away with a 7-0 run in the last three minutes by making 5 of 6 free throws and a layup by Sterling to end the game.
