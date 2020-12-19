MARIETTA – Marietta scored 30 unanswered points over a run in the third and fourth quarters and won 61-32 over Therrell on Saturday in the Lemon Street Classic at the Marietta Garden.
The Blue Devils (2-3), who wore Lemon Street jerseys in honor of the Black high school that closed in 1967, needed a boost after shooting just 18% (6-of-32) from the field in the first half.
They just did not expect to score 30 straight points.
“There is so much rich history here,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said, “I wouldn't doubt if it has happened before.”
Despite its poor shooting performance in the first half, Marietta held on to a 16-12 lead at the break, thanks largely to its defense, which kept Therrell (2-7) at 15% (3-of-20) from the field.
There was not much scoring during the opening minutes of the third quarter either, but after Therrell converted a three-point-play to cut Marietta's lead to 21-19, the onslaught began.
It started with a 3-pointer from Reggie McCarty before Eric Howard converted layups on back-to-back turnovers that forced Therrell to call timeout.
Marietta's scoring was wide spread as the Blue Devils continued to hold the Panthers scoreless. Jayden Martin came through with three 3-pointers late in the run, and his pair of free throws gave the Blue Devils a 51-19 lead before the Panthers stopped the bleeding with 5:38 left to play in the game.
Marietta put the game out of reach by outscoring Therrell 30-7 in the third quarter.
“I thought our ball movement was great in the first half. We just didn't knock down shots,” Hood said. “In the second half, I think we relaxed a little bit and knocked down some shots. Once we knocked down the first couple of shots, it became contagious, and we had a lot more confidence.”
Martin went on to lead Marietta with 17 points. Howard contributed with 10 points -- all coming in the second half -- and McCarty finished with nine.
Marietta shot 51% (16-of-31) from the field in the second half.
Djibril Hayward and Norris Harper led Therrell with six points each.
