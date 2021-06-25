Daniel Haugh said it took years of practice, dedication and hard work as his dream of making the U.S. Olympic team became a reality last weekend.
The Marietta native and former Kennesaw State standout threw a personal-best 260 feet, 5 inches in the hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic trials last weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He finished second overall, and the top-three finish was good enough to earn him a spot on Team USA for the games in Tokyo later this summer.
About a month earlier, Haugh threw 259-3 at an event in Tucson, Arizona, but during the Olympic trials, he threw between 250 and 252 feet over three throws in the first five round.
Haugh then stepped in the circle for the inspired sixth.
“The stadium has what’s called 'Hayward magic,' and you can definitely feel it when you're competing there," Haugh said of the storied track and field venue. "The fans there love track and field, and people come out of the woodworks and they’re all screaming and cheering, and so the environment there is so good. I always tell people it's so hard to throw short when you're at Hayward Field, and you can definitely feed off the energy out in Eugene.”
Haugh finished second to 2016 Olympian Rudy Winkler, who's winning throw was 271-4, a range where Haugh said he needs to get to reach his next set of goals.
“I really want to get over that 80-meter (about 263 feet) line. That’s such an elite, world-class aura on the other side of that line,” said Haugh, ranked in the top 10 in the world in the hammer throw. “It's really close, and I've got to keep training and timing things up a little better. And hopefully, in Tokyo, when you get that stadium full of people and get a little slow clap going, get a little extra juice behind the throw, hopefully it’ll happen.”
Mike Judge, an assistant coach at Kennesaw State and Haugh’s personal coach, agreed that the 80-meter line was a significant mark for Haugh to strive for.
“Eighty will secure him a spot on the podium, but 79 makes him a medal contender,” Judge said. “But our goal is to have him be an 80-meter thrower by the time he reaches the Olympics.”
Haugh, who went to St. Pius X Catholic School in Atlanta, became interested in track and field at a young age and was encouraged to follow his instincts by Judge, founder and director of the Marietta-based Throw1Deep club.
Haugh went on to have a successful college career, beginning at Alabama, where he became the school record-holder in the hammer throw and the weight throw. He came home for his final year of eligibility, joining the Kennesaw State program for the chance to work with Judge, then a volunteer coach with the Owls.
Haugh continued to flourish at Kennesaw State, winning the hammer throw at the 2019 NCAA outdoor championships to become the first national champion in Owls history, and now he is the first former Owl represent the U.S. in the Olympics.
“(Judge's) throwing club that he had when I was a kid that I got plugged into is based right off Marietta Square in Cobb County,” Haugh said. “Just to have these resources available with these clubs around town that you can get plugged into at a young age, and then obviously, 10 years later, you're on the Olympic team -- it's something to be proud of, especially our community.”
Judge said he was proud of Haugh, who he has been coaching since the thrower was a sophomore in high school, because he is a one-in-a-million type of athlete who is willing to do whatever it takes to make it to the elite level of Olympic competition.
“There is a book called ‘Talent is Overrated,’” Judge said. “What it means is you cannot live off talent alone. You have to put in the effort.
“Our practices are super boring, but what we are doing is making a reproducible throw. Anyone can do it once when there is no pressure, but can you do it when there is a stadium full of people watching and you need it to make the Olympics? It takes 10,000 reps done properly to become perfect. Daniel is closing in on those 10,000 reps, and he can produce a throw when the time is right.”
The Olympics will be Haugh’s third competition overseas. In 2019, he finished in fifth place in The Match, a Europe-vs.-U.S. competition in Belarus. Later that year, he competed at the world championships in Qatar, where he placed 13th. Each time, Haugh set a new personal best.
The Olympic track and field events are set to begin July 30, with hammer throw qualifying Aug. 2 and the finals two days layer. Judge said the idea is to work Haugh hard the next two weeks, with what Judge calls the peak process beginning three weeks from the date of competition.
“We need to find him 1 meter more,” Judge said. “We’re trying to make him just a little more explosive, a little quicker. It’s up to me to be creative to find 1 meter more. I think it can be done.”
