Marietta native Tommy Brannen, a the longtime PGA Master Golf Professional at Augusta Country Club, was selected for induction into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame.
Brannen will be inducted with the rest of the class of 2022 on Oct. 7 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
Also earning induction were Terri Moody Hancock, a two-time All-America golfer at Georgia and the first Bulldogs golfer to compete on the LPGA Tour; Bruce Heppler, the longtime men’s golf coach at Georgia Tech, who has earned Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors 10 times; and William Lewis, a lifelong advocate and contributor to golf.
Brannen played golf at Marietta High School, where he won the individual state championship in 1975. He then joined the collegiate ranks at Columbus State, where, in 1978, he received All-America honors and won individual honors at the NCAA Division II national championship.
In 1980, Brannen returned to Cobb County and began his career in the golf business with a role at the since-shuttered Canterbury Golf Club in east Cobb. Two years later, he moved to Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek as an assistant and remained for the next 18 years, being promoted to head golf professional in 1989.
Over the next few years, along with longtime director of golf Rick Anderson, Brannen developed the Bob Jones Learning Center, the state-of-the-art facility at Atlanta Athletic Club. In 1996, he became the director of instruction for the new teaching center and remained in the role until 1999.
Brannen’s next move was to Augusta Country Club, where he was hired as the head golf professional in 2000, and he has been a fixture since at the club adjacent to Augusta National Golf Club on the opposite side of Rae's Creek.
Not only has Brannen enjoyed a successful run as a club professional, but he has also been a competitor on the course. He has competed in several Georgia PGA Section events, winning the 2007 Georgia PGA Senior Championship, 1993 Georgia PGA Championship and 1985 Atlanta Open, among others.
On the national scene, Brannen has qualified for 11 PGA Club Professional Championships, including five PGA Senior Club Professional Championships.
Off the course, Brannen has received numerous recognitions and awards for his contributions to golf. He was the 2015 Georgia PGA Golf Professional of the Year, certified as a U.S. Kids Coach in 2014, recognized by Titleist in 2008 and 2009 as one of the top 100 club fitters, the 2001 Georgia PGA Merchandiser of the Year for private clubs and the 1998 Georgia Section PGA Teacher of the Year.
In 1996, Brannen became the 175th PGA Master Professional of the PGA of America. He was inducted into the Columbus State University Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Marietta High School Hall of Fame in 2015.
