MARIETTA – Chloe Sterling scored six of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help Marietta earn a 57-47 win over North Paulding in a Region 3AAAAAAA battle for first place.
The Lady Blue Devils started the first three minutes of the final quarter scoreless, allowing the Lady Wolfpack to cut a 45-33 lead, to just 45-42.
Sterling would break the North Paulding run with a jumper from the free throw line.
“She can get to where she wants to on the floor,” Marietta’s Derrick DeWitt said about the junior. “The team is starting to really learn how she moves.”
After a timeout, the Lady Blue Devils would go on a 6-0 run, increasing the lead by 10 points at 52-42 with a free throw from Lauren Walker, who finished with 18 points, and baskets from Aijia Smith and Sterling.
Sterling would then add two free throws to push the lead back to 12.
The win moved Marietta (15-5, 8-1) in first place in Region 3AAAAAAA, and dropped North Paulding (17-5, 7-2) into second.
The Lady Blue Devils also made amends for their only region loss when they fell to North Paulding 57-48 last month.
Trailing 11-10 heading to the second quarter, Marietta’s offense got jump started.
Two free throws from Makayah Harris would tie the game at 14-14, and a jumper from Walker would give the Lady Blue Devils the lead.
Back to back 3-pointers from Sterling and Walker would help Marietta build a 22-16 lead.
The Michigan State commit would hit another 3 one minute later to increase the lead 27-18.
“I was really proud of Lauren Walker stepping it up and also being a great teammate during timeouts and at halftime,” DeWitt said.
With 1 minute left in the half, North Paulding’s Adriana Olivera would hit a 3 to cut the Marietta lead to 27-23.
Marietta would outscore the Lady Wolfpack 16-10 in the third quarter to build the lead back to 12 heading to the fourth.
Aliyah Washington led North Paulding with 21 points.
