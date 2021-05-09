POWDER SPRINGS – Cobb County qualified its usual large contingent of athletes for next week’s state track and field meet at the Class AAAAAAA A sectionals on Saturday at McEachern.
The A Sectionals featured athletes from Regions 1, 2, 3 and 5.
The top eight finishers qualified for the Class AAAAAAA state meet, which will be held at McEachern from Thursday through Saturday.
Among the boys, host McEachern qualified 19 athletes and relay teams and rival Marietta will send a total of 18 to lead the way.
Harrison will send a sizable contingent of 13, while Campbell (6), Walton (4), Pebblebrook (3), Hillgrove (2) and North Cobb (1) are the other local boys teams sending athletes to the state meet.
Marietta and Hillgrove will return the largest Cobb girls teams back to McEachern next week, sending a total of 16 athletes and relay teams each.
McEachern qualified 13 girls, while Walton will send 10 and Harrison, Campbell and Pebblebrook are bringing nine each.
Harrison's Sully Shelton was the lone multiple event winner among the boys athletes, winning both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Shelton won the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 21.61 seconds and the 3,200 at 9:28.18, finishing ahead of rival Kamari Miller of Marietta in both races.
McEachern teammates Kara Stewart and Trinity Stephens joined Hillgrove’s Lizzy Smith as the girls athletes who won multiple events.
Stewart swept the girls hurdles events, winning both the 100-meter hurdles (14.49) and the 300 hurdles (45.44), while Stephens claimed both throwing events – taking the shot put (39-feet-8) and discus (116-3) – and Smith was the winner of both distance events – winning the 1,600 (5:16.60) and 3,200 (11:20.14).
McEachern won three boys events, with Ethan Sinon winning the discus (162-7), Jens Rueckert the high jump (6-6) and the Indians emerging victorious in the 1,600 relay (3:19.00).
Cobb teams also won the other two relay events, with Pebblebrook taking the 400 relay (41.61) and Harrison the 3,200 relay (8:09.95).
Marietta, Hillgrove, Walton and Campbell each won two individual girls events.
The Lady Blue Devils got wins from McKenzie Walker in the 100 (11.97) as well as in the 3,200 relay (9:44.82), while the Lady Hawks took a victory with Ryann Richards in the long jump (17-10¾) as well as winning the 400 relay (47.00), the Lady Raiders were boosted by Rachel Valentine’s victory in the pole vault (11-0) as well as Amara Onyeukwo’s win in the 400 (55.56) and the Lady Spartans were victorious with Mekenze Kelly in the 200 (24.09) as well as in the 1,600 relay (3:51.22).
Harrison’s Riley Perlakowski was the only other Cobb girls individual victor with her win in the 800 (2:09.07).
