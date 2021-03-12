Marietta will try to win its first girls basketball state title in 70 years when it plays in the Class AAAAAAA state championship game Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.
Woodstock is the only team left in the Lady Blue Devils' way way.
It is Marietta's first trip to the championship since a runner-up finish in 2009. Before that, the Lady Blue Devils' only shot at the title came in 1951 on their home court, when they beat North Fulton for the Class AA crown.
If Marietta (22-5) comes back up Interstate 75 with the championship trophy, it seems like it is bound and determined to make it close and exciting game.
In the Lady Blue Devils' four playoff games, they won by a combined nine points. It is the smallest margin of victory for any team's run through the state playoffs since the Georgia High School Association expanded the bracket to 32 teams in 1999.
That being said, Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said the team's ability to be successful in the high-stress situations of close playoff games shows the players are not only ready for their final test, but how much they have grown over the last few months.
"Looking back on November and December, we weren't as successful," DeWitt said. "They have learned how to come from behind, take care of the ball and make free throws later in the game."
That was the case for Marietta in its 62-61 victory over McEachern in the semifinals. Lauren Walker and Chloe Sterling each knocked down key free throws in the final moments.
Sterling finished with a career high 33 points in the win, but DeWitt said the biggest thing for her was she committed only three turnovers while running the offense.
Walker and Sterling will be counted on heavily.
Walker, a Michigan State signee who will be playing the final game of her high school career, comes in leading the team with 18 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Sterling is averaging 16.3 points, but that number has jumped to more than 23 points per game during the playoffs.
DeWitt feels like his squad is ready.
"We're locked in and focused," he said.
Woodstock (22-8) has won 10 of its last 11 games, it and had a somewhat easier path to the state title game. Only one of its playoff games, a 52-49 victory over Archer in the second round, has been within 17 points.
The Lady Wolverines are led by a pair of guards in junior Bridget Utberg and sophomore Karson Martin.
Utberg comes in averaging 22.9 points and 4.5 assists per game. Four times during the regular season, she scored more than 30 in a game, including 38 against South Forsyth. Martin is averaging 14.8 points per game.
If there is a possible advantage for Marietta, which has won 17 of its last 18 games, it may be in experience. Woodstock has only two seniors on the roster, but it is that youth that DeWitt is most impressed with.
"They are sound and they communicate well," he said. "They're playing so well at such a young age. They have a talented point guard (Utberg), a blossoming wing (Martin) and height inside."
That height comes from Savannah Casey and Casey Miller, who combine to pull down nearly 16 rebounds per game.
The teams played four like opponents this season, and both found success. Each team faced North Paulding, Hillgrove, Cherokee and Harrison.
Woodstock went 4-1 in those games, including a spilt with Cherokee, beating the Lady Warriors 51-46 in the first meeting and suffering a 72-46 loss in the the Region 5AAAAAAA championship game.
Marietta went 6-1 in those games, including a 54-53 overtime win over Cherokee. The Lady Blue Devils' one loss among the group is also their last loss of the season, against North Paulding in mid-January.
