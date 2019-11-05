The Marietta High School duo of Carter Koza and Paul Marks brought a five-bass limit to the scale weighing 13 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing Lake Hartwell Open on Saturday.
A field of 95 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament hosted by the Hart County Chamber of Commerce.
The top 10% of teams competing advance to the high school fishing national championship on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The tournament was a two-person team event for students in grades 7-12, open to any Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club.
The national champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice. The champions will also qualify for the 2020 world finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.